In the middle of the government crisis in Italy that has just ended, the journalists Milena Gabanelli and Simona Ravizza calculated in the “Corriere della sera” the costs of the many government overthrows in the 75 years of the republic. Politics was paralyzed for up to five months, and 1000 positions would have to be filled each time – with all the frictional losses that this also means for the time after that.

One could ask: why is all this? Ironically, the distribution of the European Corona billions provided the reason in January – the deeper reason was more banal – to break the Conte government. The large amount of money was collected in Brussels and should ideally arrive in Europe, in Italy and elsewhere, in hospitals and health networks, in projects for digital and green infrastructure, in companies and households. Does this require Rome, does it need European capitals?

The question is as little aimed at bashing Italy as it is at contempt for democracy. On the contrary. In economic terms, however, it is about how much middleman the democratic value chain needs or which parts of it are more likely to damage it, not only in southern Europe. And there the national level, viewed soberly and without the hurray patriotism of the Brexiters and other exiters, looks pretty old.

The really dark power are the national capitals

In the 64 years since the Treaty of Rome, the founding act of the one Europe, it has become more and more a parallel structure, the power of the old that repeatedly clashes with the new. The conflicts between the German Constitutional Court and the European Court of Justice provide examples as well as the countless cases in which the capitals simply ignore guidelines from Brussels and Strasbourg. Europe has a democratic representation of its citizens, the European Parliament, but not only is it unfortunately still not elected according to the same principles everywhere.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

It is also very effectively thwarted by a bureaucracy that is by no means democratically legitimized – and these are not just any technocrats from the popular dark power of Brussels. Rather, they are national officials and do not serve the European sovereign, but instead represent, in the service of national governments, ostensibly national interests. Whatever that should be. The German auto industry, for example, might at best represent the interests of some Germans.

Nations needed and still need demarcation today

The year 2021, the 150th anniversary of the first German unification in the Bismarck state, is, at least in this country, a good date to about saying goodbye to the nation state ponder. As early as 1870/71 he needed a war as an obstetrician. Constant wars of exclusion against supposed and actual opponents within the country followed: against the labor movement, the Polish subjects, the Catholics, and finally the Jews. No German specific.

It is the misery of the unified state from Myanmar to Turkey to the countries of Europe that, whether democratically constituted or not, it defines who does not belong. And fights what has been defined, more or less bloody. When Germany commemorates the racist murders in Hanau at the end of this week, it will again become apparent that the specter of the nation and nationalism, just over 200 years old, has not become peaceful to this day.

So let’s force it into retirement soon and build a Europe of regions and municipalities. For the big picture, there is a shared capital. It would have to work a little differently than it does today. But Rome wasn’t built in a day either. Just as little as Berlin, Paris and Madrid.