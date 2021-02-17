One of the most attractive releases so far this year is the thriller The Little Things (HBO Max), especially for its cast, consisting of three Oscar winners: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. What was not known was that this John Lee Hancock film could have completed a dream team: the director was to be Steven Spielberg.

The story dates back to the 1990s, when John Lee Hancock wrote the draft of the script. It was in 1993 and his intention was that no less than Spielberg was in charge of taking his words to the big screen.

“Steven really liked my script for A perfect world”He said, referring to the 1993 film directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Kevin Costner. “So before we started production of A perfect worldHe came up to me and said, ‘Let’s do a blind movie deal … Let’s do it at Warner Brothers. Something for you to write and me to direct. ‘

“The Little Things” with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek

So, said and done, Hancock got down to business and crafted the script for The Little Things (title that in Spain was translated as Small details, and in other countries, as Small secrets). “I wrote a long sketch and then spoke to him on the phone after he read it. And I think I faxed it to him … He really liked it, ”the director and screenwriter told the podcast. ReelBlend.

But despite the approval of the creator of ET, the deal was not honored. Because Spielberg wasn’t in the mood for such a gruesome movie. And so he explained to Hancock: “This is a very, very good narrative. But it’s too dark for me at the moment. I’m finishing Schindler’s List. I can’t live in this dark world again. “

Hancock says that at the time he understood it “perfectly.” It is known that Schindler’s List, which shows Spielberg’s vision of the Holocaust, emotionally involved the director that Robin Williams called him for individual stand-up roles, to the point that he needed to be cheered up.

“The Little Things” with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek

It took Spielberg four years to direct again after Schindler’s List, and his next movie was Jurassic park (1997). For his part, Hancock had to save his project until now. His next script to be brought to the screen was Midnight in the garden of good and evil (1997), also directed by Clint Eastwood.

The problem is that, according to many critics, The Little Things did not age well. And it shows too many similarities with films written later but which were brought to the screen, such as Capitals sins (1995), by David Fincher.

In The Little ThingsDenzel Washington is Deke Craven, a deputy sheriff who is back. She ends up working with Baxter, a Los Angeles detective played by Rami Malek, to follow in the footsteps of a serial killer.

“The Little Things” with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek

Deke’s nose for the “little things” is amazing, but the way he works, often breaking the rules, compromises Baxter. As they hunt down the killer, Baxter doesn’t realize that the investigation is unearthing echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering secrets that could threaten more than the case. Jared Leto is Albert Sparma, the suspect in the crimes.

The Little Things It was originally going to be released in theaters, but due to the health situation, in the United States it was released on January 29 simultaneously in some cinemas and the HBO Max platform.

WD