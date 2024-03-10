While the number of cases of digital fraud, scams and burglaries is increasing, investigative services are barely succeeding in bringing suspects to justice. Of all reports of online crime (and there are relatively few), only 10 percent lead to a suspect. According to researchers, the biggest problem lies with the police. There is too little knowledge and experience there.
