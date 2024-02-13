Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). “Sex is part of nature. And I get along wonderfully with nature”…Marylín Monroe.

Fellow journalist and professor, Levy Benshimol, relates: “I experienced what I experienced about the boy Javier (your column last Sunday) at the University. Imagine that a student in the middle of class asks:

Professor, how much do you earn as a teacher, and how much did you earn when you were a reporter? I ask you these questions, because we young people today are very disoriented in what is the vocation and the economic value in the profession.

Look, Profe, my dad told me that when he was young his parents advised him that he had to go to university to be someone. But he tells me now that there is no point in going to university, and that it is more advisable to dedicate yourself to being an outstanding athlete, to earn millions of dollars. That message was received by my 11-year-old brother, who insists that he only wants to be a soccer player, and that is what he is preparing for, with all the support of his father and family. Therefore, what about Javier's father is not a fable, it is the existential reality of today's children, informed up to date, about how much athletes receive.”

Cirilo Semprún, from Puerto Vallarta, asks: “How is it possible that the great right-handed pitcher has retired Corey Kluberbarely 37 years old, when many stars like him remain active well into their 40s?

Friend Chilo: Kluber, who will turn 38 on April 10, is a very honest gentleman. It is true that many pitch in the Majors until they are over 40. But he says that after the injury he suffered in 2019 to his throwing arm, it was becoming increasingly difficult for him to throw home. And he explains:

“Until I reached a situation where I cannot satisfy my club or the fans. Therefore, the right thing is to retire.”

Kluber pitched for 13 years for IndiansYankees, Rangers, Rays and Red Sox. He won two Cy Young Awards and was a three-time All-Star. He left a total record of 116-77, 3.44 and earned fees of 89 million 805 thousand 800 dollars.

Beatriz Espinoza, from Havana, asks: “Why on Monday of last week did I not see The Letter from Beyond?”

Friend Triz: I had to publish other matters. Journalism shenanigans… That's life!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

