This Sunday, August 8, Cate Blanchett received the Her Journey Groundbreaker award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), an award that recognizes women with a great impact on the film industry and who have promoted opportunities for other women in the sector. When she collected it, the Australian actress, 55 years old, confessed that she had attended the ceremony “without underwear” under her dress, which caused the complicit laughter of the public. But this is not the only stylistic detail that has attracted attention during her visit to the Canadian city. This Monday, during the presentation of the series Disclaimerstole the show dressed in an elegant black suit with a jacket, trousers… and antique spoons. “She did it again!” read some of the headlines after Blanchett appeared on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in early August. Borderlands, in Los Angeles, with a top made from 102 examples of this concave-headed utensil that people normally use for eating.

The first look It immediately went viral on social media, so the winner of two Oscars (for The aviator, in 2005, and by Blue Jasmine, (in 2014) saw fit to repeat the feat a month later. “Who’s hungry? Spoons are back,” announced the actress’s long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, in an Instagram post which shows Blanchett dancing and clicking the spoons on her jacket in a video recorded from her hotel room in Toronto.

For those who wonder where these curious styles came from, both the top like the American one are the work of Ellen Hodakova Larssona Swedish designer who turns trash into treasure. Larsson, who won the LVMH Prize for Young Designers on Tuesday, September 10, one of the most prestigious in the sector, worth 400,000 euros, has made sustainability her hallmark, recycling and reusing materials – from belt buckles to plates – in unconventional ways to create custom-made garments. In Blanchett’s case, all the old spoons the designer got for her were found on the outskirts of Stockholm, the city where she lives. She took them, took them to her workshop and folded them to turn them into the evening wear worn by the Hollywood star.

“For Blanchett, it may have prestige discover a new signature from an emerging designer [Larsson fundó la marca en 2021] before other celebrities have worn it on the red carpet. But he will have been particularly interested in one that matches his personal message about the sustainability of clothing,” says the deputy fashion director of The TelegraphCaroline Leaper, in an article about this new object of desire for Blanchett. For several years now, the actress has been reusing and reworking her old premiere dresses to give them a new life and shape, according to the expert, instead of always looking for new outfits for her public appearances, as most actresses do. This is what she did with an Alexander McQueen dress she wore in 2016, which became a hit. top and pants in 2020, or with an Armani Privé dress that she redesigned earlier this year to wear for the second time in a photocallShe also proved that she is the queen of recycling with the Givenchy dress which she wore to collect her award at TIFF – without underwear, according to her – and which she was first seen wearing at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards. “When you order a new lookwill usually be made from a sustainable fabric choice and, as in this case, can attempt to start a conversation about eco-friendly fashion and clothing choices,” Leaper notes.

“Ellen Hodakova Larsson is dedicated to building a fully sustainable fashion house and changing the conversation about what sustainable fashion means today,” Blanchett’s stylist said of her choice to dress the actress. “Ellen uses relics like these antique spoons foraged in the Swedish countryside to create unexpected proportions and new associations. Grandma would be proud.”

Blanchett isn’t the only one who has chosen the Swedish designer’s clothes to make a star appearance. British actress Emma Corrin also wore an original design by the designer: a dress made from belts to attend the San Diego Comic-Con on July 26. Kylie Jenner and Camila Cabello are other celebrities who have recently opted for her designs to attract attention, and everything points to the fact that many more will soon join them, willing to dress with spoons, belts or whatever Larsson comes up with.