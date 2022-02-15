You would say that if you upload evidence of violations yourself, it is a piece of cake for the police. However, the police have not yet arrested one ‘Muis911’ who regularly films himself committing traffic violations. For example, last Sunday he posted a video in which he drove a VW Golf R over the hard shoulder in the Netherlands. For example, the videos appear on Snapchat, Instagram, and Dumpert.

To the AD let the police know that the case is “legally more complicated than it appears at first glance”. For example, it must be proven who the driver of the vehicle is during the traffic violations. When the driver films himself, he is not with his face on camera. Despite the fact that everyone can fill in that it is him, it is not (yet) enough proof.

‘You can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to stop this. All units are aware and will certainly intervene immediately if there is a red-handed situation,” a police spokesperson said. AD know. ‘We also see the films passing by. Team Traffic has launched an investigation, but I can’t say more about that at the moment. He may well be reading along too.’

Fortunately, it does happen that the offenders are brought to justice

Although it often takes a while, every now and then speeding drivers are fined for their troubles in traffic. For example, the motorcyclists who drove from Breda to Rotterdam in 11 minutes were thrown in jail and rapper Boef also got a blow from the justice system. For example, witnesses were also heard on the highway to build a case.

One of the many videos