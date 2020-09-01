The message is clear. “Anyone who wants to congratulate Jens #Spahn on his great politics is cordially invited to come over” – followed by the date, place and time. Tweets like this one aren’t hard to find. Spahn is currently on the road a lot in the local election campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Federal Minister of Health becomes an easy target for preachers of hatred and conspiracy myths. On Monday he will be shouted down in Bottrop. Nothing serious has happened so far. But the concern is growing.

In any case, the outrage is unanimous in the CDU presidium. In Bergisch-Gladbach, Spahn was yelled down in the street election campaign. Somebody should have tried to spit on him. Cell phone videos show a woman who speaks excitedly to Spahn. He turns away in resignation. “I didn’t invent Corona,” eyewitnesses quote him.

Such scenes pile up. “It doesn’t work like that,” said CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Monday in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus with an approving nod from the party leaders. In the next year there is a constant election campaign somewhere, from Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate to three eastern states and Berlin to the federal election.

The situation will have to be monitored, says Kramp-Karrenbauer. As Defense Minister, she herself is under heavy surveillance. But so far the Federal Criminal Police Office has had terrorists in its sights. Now upset esotericists, “Reichsbürger” and neo-Nazis create a new, confusing danger situation. Images from the tough US election campaign heat up the mood in these scenes.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Rainbow flag between imperial flags

Spahn is only connected to the meeting via video later, when the topic is already through. In the evening he will be a guest in the “Today Journal”. The 40-year-old seems concentrated – and at a loss. Where does this hatred come from? Who is waving the rainbow flag of the gay movement between imperial flags?

Spahn always enjoyed cultivating political debates, even turning them into a program. Occasionally it was a trick. “You have to debate about that” was used as a denial.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

But precisely in the corona pandemic, the sentence stands for the only appropriate basic attitude. And Spahn, of all people, openly admitted from the start that he was standing on unsafe ground. Only the AfD laughed at his confession in the Bundestag that we would have to forgive each other a lot.

“There are no truths,” he says on ZDF, only considerations based on “daily information”. Therefore, objections are perfectly legitimate. But his opponents do not accept this attitude. You believe yourself to have the truth. “Well, the discussion is always difficult when it comes to belief,” says Spahn.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

It sounds like the life experience of a boy from the Catholic Münsterland. He doesn’t want to be impressed. “I think we shouldn’t take these pictures as the overall mood in the country,” he says.

They are not either. The TÜV Association has had citizens questioned since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, he reports that 93 percent support mask requirements. Only four percent in the west and twelve percent in the east are mask opponents. But they are loud and active.

Federal and state criminal police are quietly raising security for politicians. Scenes like the tangled head standing in front of Spahn’s open car door and reading a pamphlet should no longer occur. In NRW, elective events are being relocated to rooms. And someone who has already been the victim of an attack is under police protection again: Henriette Reker, the Lord Mayor of Cologne.