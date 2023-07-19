Home page politics

Is Vladimir Putin traveling to the BRICS meeting? South Africa would then have to arrest the Russian President – but faces a dilemma.

PRETORIA – Russia has warned South Africa that arresting Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin would amount to a “declaration of war”, according to its President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa said so in an affidavit released Tuesday. South Africa therefore has “obvious problems with the implementation of a request for the arrest and extradition of President Putin”.

Despite an international arrest warrant, the Russian President has been invited to a summit of the emerging BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa from 22 to 24 August in Johannesburg.

Putin invited to BRICS summit despite arrest warrant – South Africa under pressure

South Africa is therefore under increasing international pressure to confirm that it would carry out the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) should Putin arrive. South Africa has signed the statutes of the International Criminal Court, but has not yet made a clear statement on the procedure. The court in The Hague issued the arrest warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine in March, around eleven months after the start of the Ukraine war.

“Russia has made it clear that arresting its incumbent president would amount to a declaration of war,” Ramaphosa wrote in the statement to the Supreme Court in South Africa’s northern Gauteng province. He could not answer to the South African people “taking the risk of war with Russia”. Rather, he is committed to “protecting South Africa’s national sovereignty, peace and security,” Ramaphosa said. South Africa has therefore applied to the International Criminal Court for an exception.

South Africa had already come under criticism in 2015 when the country refused to arrest then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and extradite him to the International Criminal Court. (lrg/dpa)