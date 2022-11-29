The ability of some people to withstand adversity and misfortune never ceases to amaze us. “I couldn’t bear it. If it happened to me, I would sink, I would die”, are phrases that we have all said or thought at some time when we reason about the situation of those who have lost a child, live with a severe illness, face a violent partner, educate adolescents irresponsible, they lose their job, their partner leaves them, or suffer, like politicians, frequent reprimands or insults that sometimes reach their own family, among other relevant examples.

The truth is that when misfortune reaches us personally, we do not die and we learn to bear it, because nature, biological evolution, has programmed us for that, to survive. Of course, our life is no longer the same as before, and we must change it by making use of the main and most powerful capacity of the human brain and mind: reasoning to see things differently, to reduce our negative feelings and to propose goals and objectives rooted in the new situation in which we live; in two words, to resist.

Even so, on a day-to-day basis we also see that some people resist the discomfort and stress caused by different adversities better than others. There are those who suffer less from it and recover immediately, while other people suffer from it more and take a long time to stabilize their physical and mental state after having been a victim of some circumstance such as the ones mentioned above. To refer to this different recovery capacity of people, psychology has assumed the term resilience, taken from physics and engineering.

Originally, this term refers to the ability of a material or physical body to recover its normal state after having suffered some mechanical pressure that has bent or modified it. A rubber band, for example, is a very resilient material, because when we bend it, it immediately returns to its normal state. Metals, on the other hand, have much less resilience, although to very different degrees each one of them. Similarly, in psychology, a person is highly resilient (he is very resilient) when he is able to quickly overcome an adverse situation, avoiding anxiety and depression and returning to his normal physical and mental state.

These differences in the resilience of people are determined by genetic and educational factors and by the imprint that their own personal experiences leave on each individual. Thus, resilience could also be conditioned by the stressful experience itself, its context and the particular way in which each individual deals with it. That is what a group of researchers from the Institute of Neurosciences and the Department of Psychology at Princeton University (New Jersey, USA) have tried to find out through an experiment with mice, the results of which have recently been published in the prestigious journal Nature.

Previously, it was already known that the release of the substance dopamine in the nucleus accumbens, a place in the brain involved in gratification and learning, is altered in mice in stressful situations, but it remained to be known why and how important this might be. to have. Now, the researchers subjected each of the experimental mice to a series of 10 wrestling defeats, one on each successive day, against an aggressive and each time new conspecific, a procedure known as social defeat.

Generally, stress-susceptible animals adopt submission and flight postures more frequently than more resilient animals. In this experiment, it was observed that the mice that in the analysis showed more dopamine release in the face of the aversive proximity of the aggressor and at the beginning of the fight were also the most resilient, as seen in the behavioral tests of approaching the aggressor after the sessions of defeat.

On the contrary, the mice that showed the greatest release of dopamine at the end of the attack and the beginning of its flight, that is, in the moments of relief from the situation, were the least resilient, the most susceptible to stress and its negative consequences. (anxiety Depression). In addition, in line with the results of previous work, the research also showed that it is possible to modify the behavior and increase the resilience of the mice, stimulating (optogenetically) the release of dopamine in the course of the fight, during the defeat situation.

The lesson to be drawn, according to the authors of the study, is that both the behavior adopted in the stress situation and the release of dopamine that occurs at the same time serve to predict whether the animal will be resilient or will succumb to stress. stress. The dopamine release attributed to an aggressor enhances his own resilience, while that attributed to those who flee or avoid the aggressor does not. The brain, then, reacts differently depending on the context and the primary reaction of the stressed person, which, in a way, seems to point to aggressive coping as a way of enhancing one’s own resilience in aggressive and stressful confrontation situations.

Although it can always be objected that these results have not yet been observed in humans, the demonstrated conservation of many physiological mechanisms in the evolution of mammals makes us suspect that they could also occur in our species and that we are on the way to explain why some people are more capable than others of facing and resisting situations that are generally as stressful as those of fear of illness or those of trades such as being an entrepreneur, educator or politician.

Gray matter is a space that tries to explain, in an accessible way, how the brain creates the mind and controls behavior. The senses, motivations and feelings, sleep, learning and memory, language and consciousness, as well as their main disorders, will be analyzed in the conviction that knowing how they work is equivalent to knowing ourselves better and increasing our well-being and relationships with other people.

