The disease knocks on all doors at one time or another, but it does not always find the same response. Some people, for example, have passed the covid asymptomatically, and others end up in the hospital. Age is usually a risk factor, but it is not always decisive: there were elderly people in residences who passed the infection without flinching and young people who ended up in intensive care. There are also substantial differences in susceptibility between women and men, for covid and other ailments: they live longer and their immune system, which is the body’s defense army, is usually more effective in fighting external enemies; but, in a kind of “ying yang”, explains the infectologist Sunil Ahuja, a doctor at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio (United States), they too “are more prone to autoimmune diseases.” In all this diversity in the response to diseases, genetic and environmental factors influence -such as exposure to infections or vaccines-, but Ahuja and his team have put on the table the role of another variable: in a study published in Nature Communicationsthe researchers suggest that immune resilience, which is the body’s ability to restore its immune functions and control inflammation, may influence the response to infection or other ailments.

For Ahuja, the covid pandemic was his second pandemic. The first was HIV in the 1980s and, despite the distance, in both highly variable response patterns to infections were repeated, he recounted in a videoconference with EL PAÍS: “We know that there are people exposed to HIV who do not become infected: before antiretroviral therapy was available, only 10% to 30% of children born to mothers with HIV became infected; between 70% and 90% of children were resistant to HIV despite documented exposure. There is a variable susceptibility to that infection. And with the covid it is the same. And with the flu and other viruses. There are also people who live longer lives and others who live shorter lives and have exactly the same environment,” Ahuja explains. The specialist admits that genetics can play a role, also that there are other health problems or behaviors that play a role in this susceptibility, or that external environmental factors influence. But immune resilience can also give another clue, he explains in his study: “Immune resilience is the ability to preserve immune competence, which is to have good immune health, and control inflammation. These are two different things, generally inverses of each other: if you have high inflammation, immune competence is low; and if you have controlled inflammation, you have a high immunocompetence”.

An optimal immunological resilience is one that manages to balance these variables. Ahuja gives the example of a slap: “If you slap me right now, I will get inflamed and have a temporary reduction in my immune capacity. When people have a seizure or an assault, they have to have inflammation; without inflammation, people die, but you have to have the right amount, in the right place and at the right time. If you have too much or too little, it is bad. [La idea de resiliencia inmunológica] it is that, once I control the inflammation, the immunological competence improves rapidly”. Throughout life, a person can suffer many blows in the face, in the form of infections or other ailments that compromise this balance, but there are people whose body “manages to preserve immune competence and control inflammation,” he synthesizes.

In the study published in Nature Communications, Ahuja and his team compiled research in humans and animal models of various diseases, such as HIV or covid, and examined the data of about 49,000 people to analyze their immune resilience and how it relates to the response to these attacks on the body. To do this, they measured two variables associated with the strength of the immune system and stratified various degrees of resilience: on the one hand, they calculated the count of CD4 and CD8 lymphocytes, which are immune cells in charge of defending the body, and, on the other hand, studied genetic signatures that are associated with longevity and mortality linked to inflammation. “What we discovered is that [los grados de resiliencia inmunológica] are great predictors of having a better or worse health outcome, in terms of mortality and hospitalization, after controlling for age.”

Ahuja admits that immune resilience is an “inborn trait, but it can be influenced.” And it is explained: “Our ancestors died at the age of 50 and this was due to a high burden of infections, but even then there were people who lived longer. Therefore, an obvious problem for immune resilience is the environmental load of the infectious load: that will decrease your ability to recover. But there will be people who, despite this, have an innate ability to maintain it.

In the study, the authors explain that, as expected, immune resilience declines with age, but not always. “Why do young people die from the covid? It is possible that a young person, when exposed to an environmental influence, is more susceptible to degrading immune health and immune resilience. And if you’re more susceptible, you could be at higher risk of dying,” Ahuja agrees.

There are genetic signatures directly associated with aging and others that are not. The doctor exemplifies that there is a percentage of very old people with a good level of immunological resilience and that, de facto, although their risk of hospitalization for an illness is high, it is lower than that of another young person with a level of immunological resilience much worse. In addition, he relates, in a study on the response to common seasonal viruses, such as influenza or rhinovirus, the authors discovered that, after the infectious episode, not all young patients recover the immunological resilience they had.

The researchers tested their hypotheses against various ailments. Among participants in a cohort with early HIV infection, for example, the rate of development of AIDS was fastest for people with the lowest degree of immune resilience. In another study with kidney transplant recipients, who have up to 100 times more risk of developing a type of skin cancer, the authors found that the risk of a second tumor of this type was lower in people who, during the first episode of skin cancer, had the highest degree of immunological resilience.

Women, more resilient

The researchers also found that more immune resilience is seen in women of all ages, young and old, childbearing age, or postmenopausal. They have more immunocompetence, which is the ability to restore immune functions that promote longevity and resistance to disease. “Given the importance of immunocompetence for maternal and fetal health, it is conceivable that the immunological trait associated with resistance to both infection and premature death may have evolved more prominently in women. This gender bias could provide a basis for the observation that women exhibit advantages in terms of immunocompetence and longevity,” the authors state in the article. Ahuja elaborates: “I have a feeling this was an evolutionarily conserved, appropriate, inborn property that was useful for mothering. Otherwise, I think we as a species would have had a problem.”

The researchers argue that this degradation of immune resilience is potentially reversible, especially if one stops exposing oneself to inflammatory stressors. Although it has not been analyzed in this research, Ahuja also refers to other studies in which the role of physical exercise in modulating mortality and longevity markers has been demonstrated. “In other studies we have put middle-aged people on an exercise regimen for 24 weeks and then stopped for another two weeks and took blood samples. We looked at the data and saw that when people exercise continuously, there is an improvement in markers associated with mortality and longevity. But as soon as the exercise stops, they go back to the beginning. We suspect that sustained, not transient, exercise may play a role.”

Oscar de la Calle, secretary of the Spanish Society of Immunology, who did not participate in the study, values ​​the research by Ahuja and his team as “convincing and interesting.” “It will be a study that will have a great impact and opens avenues” of research, says the immunologist. “Two or three years ago, after the covid, more of an interesting concept began to be discussed, which is immunofragility: people who, due to their age or stages of life, such as childhood, pregnancy or some disease , they have an immune system that becomes more fragile. The opposite concept would be immunoresilience and one of the variables used in this study is common and we use it in the laboratory”. It refers to the lymphocyte count. De la Calle opens the door so that, in the future, these indicators can be looked at, as in a check-up, to identify “deviations from normality”.

The authors defend, in fact, the potential of immunological resilience and the degrees that they have designed to monitor the health of patients in the future and the prognosis for certain ailments. “If I want to develop an HIV or covid vaccine that is universally active, I need to make sure that there is no confounding factor beyond someone’s age that could play a role. That is the value of this work. The purpose of this whole idea of ​​immune resilience is not only to describe the characteristics of immune resilience, but also to create markers or metrics or a scoring system so that I can rate you,” Ahuja exemplifies.

