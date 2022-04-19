Home page World

Of: Bettina Menzel

The omicron variant usually causes a milder course compared to delta. But some people don’t get infected with Corona at all – why is that? © Maya Claussen / Westend61 / Imago

While some people have already had Corona several times, others do not get infected. But why is that?

London – The corona pandemic has been keeping us in suspense for more than two years. Johns Hopkins University now has over 500 million cases worldwide and more than six million corona deaths. But there are also people who have never been infected with the corona virus in all this time. How can that be? British researchers have examined this in more detail in two studies.

Corona study: British researchers find out why some people do not get infected

Some people are resistant to Corona. That’s what British researchers found out in a studywhich will appear in November 2021 in the journal Nature has been published. Accordingly, the T-cells play an important role. These are white blood cells that are part of the acquired immune system and can recognize foreign structures. The research team led by Leo Swadling examined 58 clinic employees who had a high risk of infection due to their work but who did not become infected. Twenty of the study participants had elevated levels of T cells, and the researchers also discovered an immune protein called IFI27 in 19 of them.

From the researchers’ point of view, the protein could indicate past contact with Sars-Cov-2. They theorized that although the infection initially occurred, it was then aborted due to the body’s immune response. The reason for this could be the rapid fight against the virus by T cells, so that the virus could not multiply in the test subjects’ bodies. By stopping the infection, there was no infection with the Sars-Cov-2 virus. However, the detection of T cells could also be due to a different corona disease than Sars-Cov-2, such as a seasonal cold.

Corona: Another study confirms the importance of T cells – and points to the effectiveness of cross-immunity

Researchers from Imperial College London took a closer look at the topic of corona resistance. They confirmed in one in January 2022 at Nature published study the importance of the T-cells, which the previous study already suspected. In addition, they were able to find evidence for the effectiveness of cross-immunity. “Our results suggest that cross-reactive memory T cells protect individuals without prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2 from such an infection,” the scientists said in the abstract.

The researchers examined 52 people who had been shown to have had contact with people infected with SARS-CoV-2, with only half of the subjects becoming infected. In blood samples from the study participants, the research team led by Rhia Kundu then tested whether the T cells from conventional coronavirus infections, such as colds, also reacted to SARS-CoV-2. Those people who did not suffer from corona had a significantly higher concentration of cross-reactive T cells.

“Our study provides the strongest evidence to date that T cells produced by common cold coronaviruses have a protective function against SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said study senior author Ajit Lalvani. “These T cells offer protection by attacking proteins inside the virus and not the spike protein on the virus surface.” So, according to the two studies, anyone who has never been infected with Corona is very likely to have a high level of cross-reactive T- cells. These “fighters” of the immune system also ensure that the risk of severe courses falls when people do become infected. The findings of the study are therefore important for the further development of corona vaccines.