A question in the category ‘You may not have noticed it yet, but darn it, now you want to know too’. Why do some off-roaders put a metal wire between the hood and the roof? It cannot really offer much firmness with a rollover and you never see clean laundry hanging on it. So why the washing lines on the more serious 4×4s?

In English they call these things limb risers, but we just call them boom guides. The Dutch term already explains a bit what they do. When you’re plodding through the woods with your off-roader, you don’t want a branch to hit your windshield and crack. These metal wires from the hood to the roof guide branches and other things that hang in the way over the car.

The metal wires aren’t a surefire way to keep your car damage-free, but it does reduce the chance of breaking the windshield. You can still live with a dent or a scratch, but a cracked windscreen (or no windscreen), that can get pretty annoying in the wilderness. And as is the case with car enthusiasts, you also see the clotheslines on owners who don’t go off-road themselves, but just think it’s cool.