Summer is a time of travel, and the body sometimes takes a while to acclimatise. That’s why the first thing many people do when they arrive at a festival campsite, for example, is take off their T-shirt and drape it over the back of their folding chair. By then they’re ready to set up their tent, tie a clothesline to a tree and finally crack open their first can of beer. A lot happens during a festival, and some people do all of this without their T-shirt on.

A naked torso, a shirt removed, receives a different interpretation depending on the type of person who takes it off, the context in which it is done, and also the way in which the chest is left uncovered. It has nothing to do with topless which starred the singer Eva Amaral at the Sonorama festival in 2023 with the half-naked of a hooligan Englishman at the Puerta del Sol, waving his shirt in the air in a sign of enthusiasm. Or is he?

Why do some men love taking their shirts off? Apparently this is a topic of debate that is often discussed in certain circles of women. “I don’t really care if a guy suddenly takes his shirt off, but I have many friends who are bothered by it,” admits Nuria, a 24-year-old. “I’ve never seen it,” says Carolina, another young woman of the same age. “But I wouldn’t like to see it either.”

In 2018, journalist David Hillier admitted in a article published in the magazine Vice He was indeed one of those men you find at two in the morning in a nightclub, “with his chest bare and his shirt tied over his head.” “If you ask me why I usually take my shirt off in public, I wouldn’t know what to answer. I’m a thin person, with a bit of a beer belly, and under normal conditions and sober, I don’t like being the center of attention,” he confessed.

Hillier did not just share her experience; she wanted to go further and investigate what was behind the psychology of those “muscled guys on protein shakes who take off their shirts for no reason and start racing on piggyback.” Jonathan Hoban, the psychotherapist she consulted, urged a compassionate attitude towards these “narcissistic behaviours”, as they could be related to the lack of recognition in childhood. “They need to be recognised now for what they were not recognised for as children.”

The truth is that it is not at all clear that walking around a nightclub with your shirt hanging from your fanny pack, even for those with a body type considered aesthetically normative, increases the chances of successful courtship. A 2022 study A study on male sexualization on dating apps revealed that men who pose shirtless on Tinder are perceived as less competent and more inclined to risky sexual behavior. After showing profiles of men with varying degrees of exposure to 567 female college students, the majority of women found them to be less socially attractive and less interesting in personality. The study concludes that for those looking for a serious relationship, it is best to avoid posing shirtless, as it can project immaturity and superficiality.

Mar Venegas, a professor of Sociology and Vice-Rector for Equality at the University of Granada, says in a telephone conversation that the display of the body, both in men and women, can be seen from multiple perspectives, depending on the context and the social norms that surround it. “Now during the summer you can see how teenagers show less modesty when displaying their bodies than a few years ago. Although one can also wonder to what extent this display is motivated by a true liberation or if it rather responds to a social pressure imposed by social networks and the culture of the image.”

She does not rule out that part of the rejection that the image of a man taking off his shirt may generate in certain circles is related to the fact that what is displayed is also a male privilege. From a Foucauldian perspective, it is argued that the construction of the female body has historically been influenced by a hegemonic male gaze. The norms that regulate the female body (how it should be seen, behaved and represented) have been established from that perspective. The male body, in many cases, has been built to satisfy the expectations of men, which grants it a certain independence from the female gaze. “Pierre Bourdieu claimed that the female being is a perceived being, that is, its identity and value are largely defined by how it is seen and judged by others,” she explains.

When nudity was a revolutionary act

Something that is not so obvious: in most places, going shirtless is not prohibited. Unless you live in cities like Barcelona, ​​Marbella or Salou, where fines can reach up to 300 euros, you can safely go out bare-chested to buy bread, take out the trash or walk around the square. In fact, it is not even strictly forbidden to go naked. Nudism in Spain is regulated by municipal ordinances, so each municipality can decide whether to allow a citizen to be without clothes in public places.

There was a time when the practice of going naked, far from constituting a reaffirmation of patriarchal values, was a revolutionary act. Naturism, which was born during the 19th century in France and Germany, arrived in Spain at the beginning of the 20th century linked, in part, to the anarchist currents of the time, as Carmen Cubero Izquierdo explains in her book The loss of modesty. Spanish libertarian naturism (1900-1936) (Lamalatesta Association, 2015), and Juako Escaso in Natural Anarchy: Theory and Practice of Spanish Libertarian Naturism (La neurosis o las barricadas editorial, 2023). The relationship between the libertarian movement in Spain and naturism is deeply linked to shared principles, such as the liberation of the individual, rebellion against bourgeois values ​​and repressive morality, and the search for a life more in harmony with nature.

During the first years of the Second Republic, publications and activities related to naturism and nudism proliferated, groups such as the Friends of the Sunwho already in the 1910s practiced nudity on the beaches of Barcelona, ​​considering it a form of protest and an exercise of personal freedom. The naturist-libertarian movement was also deeply linked to the feminist struggles of the time, especially through groups such as Free WomenThese groups viewed the liberation of the body and sexuality as an essential part of female emancipation, linking women’s sexual and economic autonomy with the principles of naturism.

Cubero points out that the press of the time portrayed naturists as “savage” and “primitive,” and that figures such as Ortega y Gasset ridiculed this movement, calling it “childish.” However, some journalists of the time, such as Adolfo Marsillach, defended nudism as a way of combating “sexual unrest,” stating that “absolute nudity is chaste.” “Until now, not the slightest case of impurity has been recorded among Catalan nudists. There has not been the slightest transgression of established moral precepts to regret (…) there is nothing more innocent than their games. They dance the sardana and rhythmic dances, play jump rope and four corners.” Sometimes, the exposed body says more about the observer than about the person exhibiting it.

