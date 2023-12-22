E-commerce provides the possibility of purchasing products all over the world. During seasons like Christmas, it is common for millions of people to place international orders. However, there is bad news for some American buyers, as they are being warned that certain packages may take longer than expected or may not even arrive at all.

The reason is that some shipping companies are avoiding crossing the Red Sea Despite being one of the busiest trade routes in the world, it is representing a security risk, which is why companies like Ikea are warning their customers of the consequences.

As reported by media such as CBSNews, Several container shippers are diverting their shipments after a series of attacks on ships by Houthi militants from their bases in Yemen, which are backed by Iran and last month threatened to attack ships they suspect have links to Israel.

Based on the above, many are avoiding the Suez Canal, which will be reflected in delays and even zero availability of certain products, an Ikea spokesperson shared with the media. He also said that the company does not have its own container ship and uses partners to transport its items, so they are evaluating the available options.

And it is not the only company that is experiencing difficulties. Clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is also looking for alternatives such as air transportation to secure its supplies and avoid delays.

What is happening in the Red Sea and why are the containers not reaching their destination?

As already mentioned, there are many ships that are avoiding crossing the Red Sea due to threats from Houthi militants, who are attacking ships that they believe could have links to Israel, this as a show of support for Hamas, the Gaza-based militia that has been at war with Israel since October.

Many ships are being diverted,

According to information from the security firm Global Guardian, cited by CBS, more than 20 ships have been attacked since mid-November. This is why much cargo is being diverted from the Suez Canal, the shortest trade route between Europe and Asia, to alternative routes along the southern tip of Africa, but it means more days and even weeks of travel. , in addition to an increase in cost of about 14 percent.

Due to the situation, the United States is forming a coalition alongside ten countries with the intention of controlling the attacks in the Red Sea.