Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

Press Split

On their way to having their dream child, single women encounter “moral and bureaucratic hurdles” that drive them abroad. What is the problem?

For many women in Germany, the partner is Planning children is becoming less and less important. 36 percent of them can imagine having a child without a permanent partner. Among single women, the figure is even 53 percent Data the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs (Bmfsfj) from 2020.

Stephanie Pinkowsky chose one Rainbow family and against father, mother, child decided. She is a “solo mother” and had her daughter conceived without a partner and through sperm donation. But not in Germany, but in a clinic in Denmark. The facility tells us that 70 percent of all patients there are German.

“In Germany, the bureaucratic and moral hurdles for solo mothers were far too high for me,” says the 32-year-old BuzzFeed News Germanya portal from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Stephanie Pinkowsky became a solo mom in 2022. In Germany it's not that easy. © private

More on the subject: Five women talk about what it's like to freeze eggs

Solo mothers in Germany: “I clearly feel discriminated against”

There are around 140 fertility clinics in Germany. Only a little over half of them treat solo mothers. As a prerequisite for treatment, many of these clinics require legal and psychological advice, during which women reflect in advance on their desire to have children. About a quarter of all institutions require a guaranteed person who will be responsible for the maintenance of the child if the mother dies or joins her child can no longer afford.

“Less than ten clinics have no additional requirements for single women,” says solo mom Hanna Schiller. The saying comes up again and again among single women who want to have children: “It’s better to give a guy a child,” she says. “That sucks!” To make things easier for such women, the 43-year-old shares her knowledge about solo motherhood on her website Blog. It maintains a database of German clinics that treat single people and lists what each clinic requires.

Pinkowsky knows Schiller's blog. She knows that she could have received treatment in Germany. Nevertheless, she decided against it. Too many hurdles: “As a single woman, I clearly feel discriminated against,” says Pinkowsky. “Before someone has unprotected sex after the club, no one asks for a psychological report.”

More on the subject: When is the perfect time to have children?

Treatment of solo mothers: “Each doctor can decide individually”

The reproductive doctor and gynecological endocrinologist Imke Mebes treats solo mothers. She has a guarantee person and psychosocial counseling at the Amedes Clinic in Hamburg no requirements. However, she also knows colleagues who handle things differently. “Every doctor can decide individually,” says Mebes BuzzFeed News Germany.

That is exactly the problem, explains family and medical law lawyer Marko Oldenburger. “It is not acceptable to leave the decision to doctors and thus block access to solo mothers.” This is possible because artificial insemination is only legally regulated in Section 27a of the Social Security Code V. But it is only about the financial support of fertility treatments for married and heterosexual couples.

More on the subject: A podcaster breaks the taboo on fertility treatment

Lawyer sees “reproductive freedom in Germany at risk”

In order to compensate for this “insufficient legal basis”, there are guidelines from the German Medical Association, says Oldenburger. However, different state medical associations would interpret this differently in their professional regulations. For example, the North Rhine Medical Association. The UniKid Düsseldorf clinic, which does not treat solo mothers, refers to their professional regulations.

“As the situation currently stands, I see reproductive freedom in Germany at risk,” says Oldenburger BuzzFeed News Germany. Because there are only guidelines and no laws, “conscience decisions” such as the claim of a guarantor always arise. “That makes no sense,” says the lawyer angrily. A guaranteed person does not automatically receive guardianship in an emergency; a family court still decides after consultation with the youth welfare office.

This is an article by BuzzFeed News Germany. We are part of the IPPEN.MEDIA-network. Here you can find all contributions from BuzzFeed News Germany.

More on the subject: Our author wants children, but can't look forward to them anymore

Solo mothers have to cover the costs of fertility treatment themselves

The FDP MP Katrin Helling-Phlar points out that solo mothers have a hard time not only because of the inadequate legal basis outside of 27a Social Code V, but also explicitly because of this paragraph, because it simply forgets them.

The paragraph regulates that the health insurance covers half of the costs for married couples who have reproductive difficulties and use the “eggs and sperm cells of the spouses”. covers the costs of fertility treatment. A further 25 percent on top enables one in twelve federal states Policy of the Family Ministry – also for unmarried couples.

Solo mothers and homosexuals are also excluded from this guideline and must bear the costs themselves (between 2,000 and 3,000 euros per fertility treatment). “The fact that health insurance only pays if a couple is heterosexual and uses their own sperm is no longer appropriate,” says Helling-Phlar.

Solo mom Stephanie Pinkowsky with her daughter Zoe. © private

In the coalition agreement it was agreed to end this discrimination. “Artificial insemination will […] for heterologous insemination*, eligible for funding regardless of medical indication, marital status and sexual identity” is written on page 92. “This must now finally be made into a law,” demands Helling-Phlar.

*artificial insemination with sperm that do not come from the (marriage) partner

More on the subject: Three parents who are completely forgotten in the new family law

Solo mothers in Germany: Ministry of Health comments

BuzzFeed News Germany asks the Ministry of Health why the rights of solo mothers have not yet been explicitly enshrined in law and when the project will be implemented in the coalition agreement to finance fertility treatments. On the second point, a spokesman tells us that the plan in the coalition agreement is known and that they are “currently examining options” for implementing it.

“It is high time for Health Minister Lauterbach to let actions speak for themselves and clear the way with the announced change in the law,” says Helling-Phlar. “First our Minister of Health has to change the legislation, then Lisa Paus should immediately follow suit with the relevant guidelines,” she says. “Actually, this should have happened last year.”

More on the subject: Dorina wants sterilization: “I felt dirty when I was pregnant”