WIf you, as a homeowner, wanted to buy a photovoltaic system in recent years, you often needed one thing above all else: patience. The majority of the solar modules assembled in Germany and the preliminary products required for them come from China. But the Covid pandemic had led to major delivery problems for manufacturers in the Far East. Inverters were also affected. Leading producers such as the Hessian company SMA lacked the chips for their devices. And without an inverter, there is no solar power, because the devices control the solar system and convert the direct current it generates into alternating current for feeding into the grid.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

But now the market is starting to turn: a seller’s market in which supply is scarce is increasingly becoming a buyer’s market in which the demand side has the upper hand. The growth figures proudly published by the industry are, so to speak, a look in the rearview mirror. The systems appear in the statistics when they are put into operation and therefore often many months after the customer ordered them due to the long waiting times. Things now look different: “The number of new orders continues to grow, but no longer as exorbitantly as during the energy crisis last year; the market has normalized,” says Henning Rath, purchasing manager at the Berlin solar company Enpal, the largest installer of private photovoltaic systems in Germany .

Last year, as supplies stalled, demand in Germany shot up because of the war in Ukraine. Putin’s attack on the neighboring country in February 2022 was a wake-up call for many homeowners: The market for rooftop solar systems had already grown strongly in previous years, but concerns about energy supply and rapidly rising electricity prices ensured that many more homeowners wanted a solar system.

The situation has improved

Small photovoltaic systems, the so-called balcony power plants, which are suitable for condominiums, also became popular. The result of the boom in demand and simultaneous supply bottlenecks last year were often months-long waiting times until the sought-after but scarce solar modules and inverters could be delivered, and the installers could hardly keep up because of the many customer inquiries.

Wholesale prices for photovoltaic modules in euros per watt peak power (Wp)¹⁾ 1) For medium efficiency modules, European spot market Graphics: thel., swa. / Source: pvxchange, Federal Association of the Solar Industry

At the leading photovoltaic trade fair, Intersolar Europe in Munich, in June, the industry reported further strong increases in newly connected systems. Good for the manufacturers and installers, but rather bad for the customers – one might think.







Today the situation is much better for homeowners: If you have not yet considered purchasing a solar system, now could be a good time to think about it. The clearest signal that the market has changed is the price development. At the end of September, wholesale prices for medium-efficiency photovoltaic modules were more than 30 percent lower than a year ago (see chart). This is shown by the statistics from the online trading platform Pvxchange, which is often used as a reference in the industry. Now end customers do not pay wholesale prices, but with a slight delay this will also lead to lower end customer prices, say representatives of German solar companies.

“Installation capacities are growing”

And there is also hope when it comes to the availability of installers. At least that’s what a survey by the industry association BSW Solar suggests. Managing director Carsten Körnig continues to describe the situation on the crafts front as “tense”. But at least: In the survey in September, almost half of the installation companies that assemble solar systems and associated battery storage said that they still had free capacity.