Former deputy received PF agents with shots and grenades; PT stated that the police would have shot him “if he was a poor black man”
Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) questioned this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) why the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), arrested after shooting at PF (Federal Police) agents, needing to have “so many weapons”. He further stated that “If I were a poor Negro, [a polícia] would have shot”.
The statement was made during the podcast Brazil Pod+presented by the actor and comedian of Rede Globo Paulo Vieira.
“Why does a citizen who lives inside the city, like Roberto Jefferson, have to have so many weapons? Why that neighbor of the condominium of the President of the Republic did you have so many rifles? 100 rifles. Was that collection? Was that smuggled? Was this for sale? Why so many weapons?”asked Lula.
The PT also stated that the police “when it’s to catch the poor, it’s enough to shoot”but in the case of the former president of the PTB, it was “received by a bullet, she doesn’t shoot and the police chief says: ‘Look, I’m here, what do you want me to do? I’m here to treat you well’”.
When asked about the armament of the population, the candidate said that: “Guns don’t educate, they kill” and that it is necessary to disarm the country. Lula said that he is in favor of the possession and carrying of weapons only in certain functions, such as for police officers.
“This is dangerous. That sale that the president is releasing, who is buying gun? It’s organized crime, because this good guy, who wants to raise his family in a healthy way, doesn’t need a gun in the house. So who’s buying guns?”said the PT candidate.
Lula also stated that it is necessary “abolish weapons and distribute books”.
The program also had the participation of presenters from Rede Globo Serginho Groisman and Fátima Bernardes and Xuxa. The guests asked questions of the PT presidential candidate.
Xuxa questioned what Lula’s proposals are in relation to combating the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents in Brazil and cited the episode in which current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that “painted a mood” between him and Venezuelan minors.
Commenting on the episode, Lula stated that “if you have a President of the Republic who is capable of having a pedophile attitude”then “imagine what people like him across this country can’t do.”.
During the podcast, Lula addressed other issues, such as the relationship of the President of the Republic with the leaders of the National Congress, with the governments of states and municipalities, in addition to discussing his government proposals. He also stated that the presidential race it is important because “It’s not between two men or two parties, it’s between democracy or barbarism”.
ROBERTO JEFFERSON CASE
Understand in topics how the former deputy was arrested again and the reactions in politics:
- Jefferson attacks Carmen Lucia – former deputy curse Minister of the STF on 21.Oct.2022 by “censor” the broadcaster Young pan, but wrong reference; the episode he was supposed to refer to had been Carmen’s decision to stop documentary disclosure while criticizing censorship;
- Moraes and Weber react – the president of the TSE speaks in “cowardly aggression”while the president of the STF says that Jefferson’s video is the “expression of the most repulsive misogyny”;
- arrest warrant – Moraes determines that Jefferson be arrested (intact of the request – 191 KB), but the former deputy, who lives in Comendador Levy Gasparian, in RJ, resist and claims that he shot at 4 Federal Police agents;
- Jefferson videos – on her profile on social networks, Jefferson’s daughter, Cristiane Brasil, publishes videos of her father; in them (watch here and here), he reports having fired shots at the PF car;
- Christian Brazil – Jefferson’s daughter’s social media profiles are blocked;
- Bolsonaro react – president condemn swearing of the ex-deputy against the minister Cármen Lúcia to “armed action” against PF agents;
- Lula reacts – says that Jefferson’s attitude “it is not normal” and sympathizes with the 2 wounded agents;
- wounded PF officers – in a statement, the corporation states that the police were injured by “stun grenade shrapnel” released by Jefferson, but that the 2 were attended to and released (see here how was the PF car);
- ex-deputy details attack – in a video that circulates on the networks, Jefferson talks to a police officer and says that he threw two stun grenades at the agents. He reports that a PF agent shot first. The video was recorded inside the former congressman’s house and has the presence of Father Kelmon;
- minister on the way to RJ – Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, go to RJ by determination of Bolsonaro; in his profile on social networks, he states that the ministry is committed to “Appease the Crisis”;
- pictures with Jefferson? – Bolsonaro tries to distance himself from the former deputy and says he doesn’t have pictures with himbut have records of at least 4 encounters with the 2 in the Planalto Palace;
- alert at Bolsonaro’s HQ – knowing the negative impact, the campaign run to try to contain the damage the attack on PF agents;
- Arthur Lira reacts – Bolsonaro government ally, mayor says that the attack against PF agents is the “peak of the absurd”;
- political class repudiates Jefferson – names aligned with the current government and the opposition condemn the attack by the ex-deputy;
- Father Kelmon in the area – Bolsonaro’s auxiliary line in the debates, defeated PTB candidate for the Presidency visits Jefferson and deliver weapons from the ex-deputy to the PF (watch here);
- new arrest warrant – Moraes determines that Jefferson’s arrest be effected “regardless of time” and that any intervention to “slow up” the warrant will be considered a crime of malfeasance (intact of the order – 151 KB);
- Jefferson surrenders to the PF – moments after the new Moraes warrant was released, the former deputy is taken by the agents;
- bandit! – almost immediately after Jefferson surrenders, Bolsonaro releases video (watch here) and claims that the former deputy acted as a “bandit”;
- squid reacts 2 – in an interview with a podcast, the former president says that Roberto Jefferson is “electoral officer and partner” the current Chief Executive;
- Bolsonaro reacts 2 – in an interview with RecordTVBolsonaro says no “passed cloth” to Jefferson and tries to associate the ex-deputy with Lula by citing Mensalão.
