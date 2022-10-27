Former deputy received PF agents with shots and grenades; PT stated that the police would have shot him “if he was a poor black man”

Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) questioned this Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) why the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), arrested after shooting at PF (Federal Police) agents, needing to have “so many weapons”. He further stated that “If I were a poor Negro, [a polícia] would have shot”.

The statement was made during the podcast Brazil Pod+presented by the actor and comedian of Rede Globo Paulo Vieira.

“Why does a citizen who lives inside the city, like Roberto Jefferson, have to have so many weapons? Why that neighbor of the condominium of the President of the Republic did you have so many rifles? 100 rifles. Was that collection? Was that smuggled? Was this for sale? Why so many weapons?”asked Lula.

The PT also stated that the police “when it’s to catch the poor, it’s enough to shoot”but in the case of the former president of the PTB, it was “received by a bullet, she doesn’t shoot and the police chief says: ‘Look, I’m here, what do you want me to do? I’m here to treat you well’”.

When asked about the armament of the population, the candidate said that: “Guns don’t educate, they kill” and that it is necessary to disarm the country. Lula said that he is in favor of the possession and carrying of weapons only in certain functions, such as for police officers.

“This is dangerous. That sale that the president is releasing, who is buying gun? It’s organized crime, because this good guy, who wants to raise his family in a healthy way, doesn’t need a gun in the house. So who’s buying guns?”said the PT candidate.

Lula also stated that it is necessary “abolish weapons and distribute books”.

The program also had the participation of presenters from Rede Globo Serginho Groisman and Fátima Bernardes and Xuxa. The guests asked questions of the PT presidential candidate.

Xuxa questioned what Lula’s proposals are in relation to combating the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents in Brazil and cited the episode in which current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that “painted a mood” between him and Venezuelan minors.

Commenting on the episode, Lula stated that “if you have a President of the Republic who is capable of having a pedophile attitude”then “imagine what people like him across this country can’t do.”.

During the podcast, Lula addressed other issues, such as the relationship of the President of the Republic with the leaders of the National Congress, with the governments of states and municipalities, in addition to discussing his government proposals. He also stated that the presidential race it is important because “It’s not between two men or two parties, it’s between democracy or barbarism”.

ROBERTO JEFFERSON CASE

Understand in topics how the former deputy was arrested again and the reactions in politics: