“Munich is colorful” is written on a poster by a participant in the “Ausge-Trumpt!” demonstration on Odeonsplatz. But the event could not keep up with the Erdinger demo. A comment. © Uwe Lein/dpa

8,000 citizens came to Odeonsplatz on Saturday to demonstrate against the “shift to the right” complained about by the SPD and the Greens, fewer than expected. Before the Bavarian state elections, the left camp has mobilization problems. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

The Bavarian SPD rated their Munich counter-demo to the Erdinger heating protest as a “complete success”. The organizers, which include the Greens as well as a number of left-wing groups, had secretly hoped for more. 8,000 people came to Odeonsplatz – less than the 13,000 in Erding and only a fraction of the 25,000 to 50,000 who flocked to the “Aushetzt” rally in 2018 (against the CSU’s asylum policy at the time). Important players like the DGB stayed away this time. SPD mayor Dieter Reiter was also absent, officially due to scheduling difficulties.

Bavaria does not need a white and blue copy of the regular “Monday demonstrations”

The old fox in the town hall had smelled the roast: It does not go down well with the population when politicians call for a counter-protest against a demo of insecure citizens like in Erding and brand them as “right-wing”. Sure: Politicians also spoke in Erding. But the event was supported by people, most of whom had never taken to the streets before. Aiwanger or Aiwanger: Luckily Bavaria is a long way away from “American conditions”, which Green Party leader Katha Schulze warned about on Saturday. And Markus Söder is all sorts of things, but not Trump, even if SPD top candidate Florian von Brunn bravely accused him of spreading “fake news”.

The fact that the left camp was only able to mobilize its hard core reflects the mood before the state election in view of the dissatisfaction with the traffic light policy. But the fact that the protagonists of the Erdinger demo, first and foremost the cabaret artist Monika Gruber, had canceled further meetings also contributed to the relaxation. That’s a good thing: expressions of dissatisfaction are a legitimate outlet to warn the government against overburdening its citizens. But the Free State does not need a white and blue copy of the regular “Monday demonstrations” that run the risk of being hijacked by the wrong people in the end.