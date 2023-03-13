Home page politics

From: Vincent Bussow

Recruits from Russia in the Ukraine war address the public with public protest videos. A military expert explains the development.

Donetsk – The Ukraine conflict has developed into a war of attrition. While many military experts and probably Vladimir Putin himself had expected a rapid invasion, the fighting has now been going on for over a year. This is a problem for the Russian President. More and more recruits are speaking out publicly about the appalling conditions under which they are sent to war. Why is the protest loud now?

Just recently, recruits from Russia made allegations against Putin and the Russian military leadership in Donbass in a new video. “Without preparation” they were sent into the battle for the city of Bakhmut. “Command says we are all consumables,” reported one soldier. “We don’t know the names and ranks of the commanders because they don’t tell us.” It was the third video statement of this kind. Relatives reported similar things.

Recruits who were sent from Russia to the Ukraine war address the public with public protest videos.

Russia’s high losses in the Ukraine war: Soldiers protest loudly

The increased number of such complaints is related to the high losses suffered by Russia in the Ukraine war. This is the conclusion of Kyrill Mikhailov, military expert at the independent investigative organization Conflict Intelligence Team, as the Russian news portal Meduza reported. Accordingly, the armies of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics in Donetsk and Luhansk are now so thin that they have to be augmented with untrained soldiers from Russia.

Protest in the Ukraine war: Russia sends recruits to Bakhmut as “cannon fodder”.

While the troops from Donetsk and Luhansk were initially highly motivated and ready for action, the new recruits from Russia are now at odds with the pro-Russian military leadership in eastern Ukraine. The soldiers report threats and even killings when they refuse to obey orders. In addition, they are often given incorrect information about their further tasks. According to reports, unprepared recruits from Russia are increasingly being used as “cannon fodder” in the battle for Bakhmut in particular, in which Russia is suffering very high losses.

So the protest videos come as a cry for help – and put pressure on Putin. The military leadership in Donbass has already reacted and promised to assign recruits new tasks, such as Meduza reported. A short time later, however, relatives reported that an affected regiment had been “virtually destroyed”. The military leadership denied this. (vbu)