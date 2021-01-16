It was a week catastrophic to Facebook. After updating the terms and conditions of WhatsApp, the world’s most used chat messaging service on cell phones, he had to retrace his steps. But this had strong consequences: Signal and Telegram recorded a large increase in downloads from the Apple and Google app stores, while WhatsApp experienced a significant drop.

These are numbers that, explained, account for a complex phenomenon which is the relationship between users and what applications “get” from them: information.

To put in context, Sensor Tower, a mobile app analytics company, said last Wednesday that Signal recorded 17.8 million downloads at Apple and Google from January 5 to 12. That’s 61 times more than the 285,000 downloads it had the previous week.

Telegram, a messaging application that was already popular in different parts of the world, tuvo 15.7 million downloads in the same period, which represented almost double the 7.6 million that you recorded the previous week.

Even Signal joked on Twitter showing how their numbers grew:

In fact, the service fell this Friday due to the impressive number of users it added.

“We have been adding new servers and additional capacity at a record rate every day this week, but today we exceed even our most optimistic projections. Millions and millions of new users are sending a message that privacy is important, and we are working hard to restore service for them as quickly as possible ”, explained from the Signal communications team to the PC Mag medium.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, added 10.6 million downloads, less than 12.7 million you had the week before.

Now, why did so many users switch to Signal and Telegram?

Encrypted messages and advertising, the key to understanding the problem

The controversial measure that the Facebook company took cost him dearly. Photo DPA

WhatsApp has a message encryption system “End to end”, that is, from end to end. This means that the messages we send with our contacts are only read by that contact and us, and no one else.

But when we jump to the part corporate of WhatsApp, where Facebook invested most of its money -and efforts- in recent times, things change: if we chat with a business to buy a product or hire a service, Facebook can see and use this data to serve us advertisements.

This was what the new terms and conditions added, and what aroused criticism and alertness from experts in security and protection of personal data.

It is like this: WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram both use end-to-end encryption, which means that companies (and law enforcement) cannot read your messages.

But unlike Facebook, which gets billions from mining people’s data for advertising. targeted (that is, directed to our interests from the information it collects), Signal is managed by a non-profit organization.

And this is precisely what Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and former NSA Edward Snowden pointed out this week, which triggered the downloads of Signal and Telegram.

The rise of Telegram and Signal, after Musk and Snowden’s tweets. AppFigures source

Musk tweeted “Use Signal”:

Edward Snowden “translated” it “for those who do not speak ‘Musk'”: he clarified that he was referring to the messaging application.

The WhatsApp blunder: unclear terms and services

The new terms and conditions of whatsapp: the controversy. Whatsapp photo

WhatsApp did itself no favors when it recently notified its users that if they did not accept a new privacy policy by February 8, they would not be able to continue using the app.

The notice referred to the data that WhatsApp shares with Facebook, something that, although not entirely new, may have alienated some users.

Experts fear the change could reflect a flood of conservative users seeking alternatives to platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Parler (more information, here).

The confusion over the notice, coupled with Facebook’s history on privacy issues, forced WhatsApp to clarify its update to users this week.

The company said its update “does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way,” adding that the policy changes were necessary to allow users to message businesses on WhatsApp.

The notification “provides more transparency on how we collect and use the data,” the company noted.

WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram: the messaging services that made the headlines this week tech

The truth is that WhatsApp is still by far the most popular messaging app of the three, and so far there is no evidence of a mass exodus.

But the Sensor Tower survey estimated that Signal has been installed some 58.6 million times internationally since 2014. In that same period, Telegram recorded 755.2 million installations and WhatsApp a staggering 5.6 billion, almost eight times more than Telegram.

To top it off, it was a very politically charged week, which sparked the use of the networks. Many platforms suspended the accounts of President Donald Trump last week and have stepped up their measures around incitement of violence and hate speech.

Parler, in fact, was removed from the internet after Apple and Google banned him from their app stores for failing to moderate the incitement to violence. Later, Amazon cut Parler from its cloud hosting service.

What is feared is that these actions may provoke further ideological fragmentation and further hide the extremism in the darkest corners of the internet, making it harder to track and counter.

An absolute migration will be difficult, but surely these movements raise awareness about the use of personal data.

JB