From: Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld, Yağmur Ekim Çay, and Fabian Hartmann

The Turkey election will also be decided in Germany. Almost 1.5 million voters live here. Many are still loyal to Erdogan – but there are other voices as well.

Frankfurt/Berlin/Cologne – Merve Burak* is 34 years old, comes from Essen and works as a teacher in a primary school. “It’s the first time I’m voting for someone from the CHP. I couldn’t have imagined it a few years ago,” she says. Her grandparents emigrated to Germany from Konya in Anatolia about 50 years ago, her parents were “suitcase children” – they grew up between Turkey and Germany. She herself has strong ties to Turkey and has always spent her holidays there. “It’s also my home country. Food, culture, people – that’s where I feel at home.”

The Turkish President is for her parents Recep Taipei Erdogan like a hero – he was the “voice of the voiceless”, says Burak. Erdogan has taken important steps for Turkey and pursued a policy for everyone. Erdogan was also very important to her as a young adult. “I had his pictures on my wall,” she laughs. They were particularly influenced by the NSU murderers. “One felt unsafe here in Germany. Nobody understood us, we were always the ‘Turks’, nothing more. I grew up here, work here and pay taxes here.” But Erdogan was there, in her second home. “He understood us and was one of us,” said Burak. But that’s different now.

The fact that once-loyal AKP voters like Merve Burak are strangers to the government in Ankara says a lot. Turkey is facing a directional decision. In the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, the opposition, led by the social-democratic CHP, could actually succeed in ousting the long-term ruler Erdogan from the presidential palace. It would be a historic triumph. Erdogan has ruled for 20 years AKP Turkey. Initially reformist, but at the latest since the brutally suppressed Gezi protests, Erdogan has shown his other face: that of the despot.

Elections in Turkey are not a local event. They radiate far beyond the national borders – also and above all to Germany. Almost 1.5 million Turkish voters live in the Federal Republic. Their votes could make the difference if the election result comes close. The truth is that many German-Turks – at least those who go to the polls – don’t think like Merve Burak. “Erdogan can rely on his loyal voters in Germany,” says Burak Copur. He is a political scientist in Essen and has profound knowledge of Türkiye.

Copur assumes that the change in mood in Turkey will not go down so well with voters in Germany. “You don’t know the economic situation in Turkey. They say: ‘Look, inflation is also high here in Germany’ – but of course that’s a shortened view.” The largely co-ordinated Turkish media, which spread AKP propaganda, also played a major role. Erdogan, the strong man, the protector of the Turks. An image that catches the eye, says Copur. Especially if you have had racist experiences. And many German-Turks would have that.

Türkiye election 2023: “We continue to elect our president”

The situation for 36-year-old Kemal Öztürk* is different than for Merve Burak. The Turk, who lives in both Turkey and Germany, continues to vote for Erdogan and says he has good reasons for doing so: It is Erdogan’s goal that “the Türkiye is a strong country and independent of the West”. Because the past has shown that the West has failed Turkey several times. Erdogan does a lot for his people, “for pensioners, married couples and students”. And the economy? She’s growing steadily. “Yes, there is inflation, and you can feel it, but it’s no different in Germany.”

He thinks Turkey has become a military power with Erdogan. “Foreign policy is very strong and has a big impact on the world,” he says. The universities are up to date, pills, drinks and food are cheap. And everyone knows that the EU is not an Islamic country EU will get, so Öztürk. “We continue to elect our president,” he says.

Left-wing politician Gökay Akbulut before Turkey election: German-Turks have the feeling that they don’t belong

Left-wing member of the Bundestag Gökay Akbulut also expects that many of the German-Turks will continue to vote for Erdogan. There are several reasons for this. “The increasing economic dissatisfaction that people in Turkey experience directly goes unnoticed by the people here. In addition, experiences of discrimination, racism and a lack of opportunities for political participation among German-Turks lead to a feeling of exclusion in Germany. They get the feeling that they don’t belong,” argues the social scientist in a similar way to Turkey expert Copur. This leads to a stronger identification with Turkey. “Many see Erdogan as a courageous president who does not shy away from confrontations with Western politicians when it comes to the interests of the Turks,” she says.

At least Merve Burak will not vote for Erdogan in Turkey’s election for the first time. “In Turkey, people don’t talk to each other anymore. When we are there, we are perceived as Erdogan voters. Many are then angry with us because we support him. ”That is not nice for her, now she thinks that Erdogan is causing such tensions in society. Would her parents vote for Kemal Kilicdaroglu? “No,” she says. “But I’m sure they’ll understand that I choose him.”

*Names changed by the editors