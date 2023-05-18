How is it possible that Egypt, Mexico and Indonesia – thousands of miles apart – all have ancient pyramids? Aliens? Another civilization? Or is the answer simpler: buildings with a pointed shape are very sturdy and remain standing for a long time. But what about power? Why do developers from Wolfsburg, Seoul, Shenzhen and Aichi all come up with exactly 204 hp for the electric cars?

It is not surprising that the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Cupra Born have the same power. The two share a platform. But the BYD Dolphin from China, the Hyundai Kona from South Korea or the Honda e:Ny1 from Japan have exactly 204 horsepower. And there are countless more examples. Again, there are no higher powers deciding that cars should have 204 horsepower – or is that just what they want us to think…?

Why so many cars of different brands all have exactly 204 hp

No, the answer is a lot simpler. If you were to calculate the power back to kilowatts (or kW), then with 204 hp you end up with exactly 150 kW. During the development, a nice round 150 kW was therefore simply taken into account and not so much with a round 200 hp. You also sometimes see some cars that have 306 hp, which is a neat 225 kW.

And is there still a reason to go for 150 kW? Is that still a certain tax limit in certain countries or is it cheaper to insure, for example? No, none of that. Honda confirms to TopGear Netherlands that it is indeed just a nice round number. It would also be silly to request 153kW in the technical briefing.

Do all those cars have exactly 204 hp?

Experience shows that car manufacturers often want to write down a nice round number and that the actual power differs slightly in reality. Many electric cars will even have more power on the dynamometer. Incidentally, it is not only electric cars with exactly 204 hp, there are also plenty of petrol models and hybrids that are on 150 kW. There are also many cars that have exactly 306 hp, or 225 kW, according to the brochure.

In Japan it is slightly different

A lot of Japanese performance cars from the 1990s have exactly 280 horsepower. On paper, at least; but there it is just a bit different. Due to the high number of accidents on Japan’s roads in the 1980s, the Japan Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (JAMA) requested that car manufacturers limit their engines’ power to 280 horsepower and the top speed to 110 mph (180 km/h).

Car manufacturers nodded obediently, but then cheerfully continued building powerful turbo engines. The only change was in the catalogue: each car now magically produced 280 horsepower. In practice, the power of cars such as the Skyline or Supra was much higher. The top speed of 180 km/h was also maintained.