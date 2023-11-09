Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

Split

Beijing is drowning in smog: For days at the beginning of November, large parts of northern China had to contend with the worst air pollution of the year. © PEDRO PARDO/AFP

For years, tough measures have improved the air in China’s cities. But since the beginning of the year the air has become thicker again. Why doesn’t Beijing take action?

Beijing/Frankfurt – Unreal, yellow-dim daylight and a fine layer of sand on cars, walls or playgrounds: storms that bring fine sand from the Gobi Desert Beijing used to be part of everyday life every spring. As was the oppressive gray, foggy, dirty air that could hang over China’s major cities for days at any time of the year, especially in the north. In recent years, however, the air has gradually become better, thanks to filters in chimneys, the switch from coal to gas for heating, the expansion of renewable energies and more electric cars and e-buses on the streets.

From 2013 to 2022, the concentration of dangerous tiny fine dust particles (PM2.5) in China fell, according to the Ministry of Environment. “This improvement in air quality is not a coincidence,” the Japanese newspaper quoted Nikkei Asia Joyce Msuya, then interim executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, in 2019 at the release of a Study on 20 years of fight against air pollution in Beijing. “It was the result of an enormous investment of time, resources and political will.” During the pandemic, zero-Covid policies and the economic slump made things even better, as factories reduced output or sometimes stood idle for weeks.

China: Heavy smog over the cities again since spring

But the smog has been back since spring of this year. A few days ago, residents of Beijing posted images on social media that hadn’t existed for a long time: high-rise buildings that were barely visible in the low-hanging smog clouds, an all-encompassing gray-brown. Thick smog reduced visibility in Beijing to 50 meters. Authorities called on people to stay at home.

Rolling dust roller: Violent sandstorm in Erenhot in China’s Inner Mongolia region in May 2023 © VCG/IMAGO

Increased industrial activity, heavy truck traffic and post-harvest field fires contributed to the smog, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Electricity consumption in the greater Beijing area rose by five percent at the end of October compared to the first half of the month, especially in the cement, brick and tile industries.

Beijing was also covered in smog for two weeks in the spring; This was followed in April by severe sandstorms blown in from deserts in the northwestern Inner Mongolia region. They turned the sunlight pale blue, as pictures show. Air pollution has already cost 27,000 people their lives in Beijing in 2023 alone and caused damage amounting to the equivalent of 13 billion US dollars. estimates the Swiss company IQ Air. The company produces air purifiers that filter dust and germs from the air with a quiet hum in apartments, schools and offices in the capital. And it monitors air values ​​around the world. While China’s metropolises topped the lists of the most polluted cities in the 2000s, Indian cities in particular are in the top 50 on the current IQ Air list. Some experts are calling on India to learn from China.

China: Tough measures to curb smog

In 2013, Beijing announced the first nationwide strategy against air pollution. At that time, the worst smog in history over Beijing – known as the ‘Airpocalypse’ – caused anger among the population. At that time, a prominent local entrepreneur started a campaign for more transparency about air quality and more measures, and was surprisingly successful given the dramatic situation. Since then, Beijing has announced the air values ​​of the major cities every day.

In 2014, then-Prime Minister Li Keqiang called for a “war on pollution,” giving the campaign additional weight. Since 2017, there have been annual action plans to reduce emissions in heavily polluted regions. With a campaign starting in 2018, Beijing put pressure on municipalities to reduce emissions through higher environmental standards for industry and less fossil fuels. Since 2015, 32 local government officials have been held accountable for failures to control pollution.

“2013 to 2020 was the golden age for air quality improvement,” Liu Bingjiang, air quality officer at the Ministry of Environment, said at a press conference in spring. Adjusting the energy structure was the most important measure. The share of coal in electricity production has fallen from 75 percent to half; No country builds as many solar and wind power plants as China. Coal consumption should begin to decline by 2030 at the latest.

Coal is to blame for the return of smog

However, China is still dependent on coal-fired electricity and is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Above all, only 55 percent of coal is burned to generate electricity in the People’s Republic. The rest goes to heavy industries such as steel, cement or glass production. Their factory-owned power plants are less regulated and dirtier than the official electricity producers.

And they have been burning at full speed again since the pandemic – which is now causing smog in China’s heavy industrial regions around Beijing. “Reducing emissions from non-power generation sectors will be the biggest challenge,” Liu said. For climate and for the air.