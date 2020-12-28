83% of Spanish SMEs are working on concrete actions to contribute to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to a study by the Spanish Global Compact Network published last November after surveying more than 1,900 companies. It is a high percentage, but lower than that of large companies, which reach 99%.

What can SMEs do to improve the environment in which they operate, beyond the strictly economic? And why should the medium and small business take social and environmental issues into account, in a particularly difficult period? Radar Pyme, the series of meetings organized by El País Retina with the collaboration of Santander, dedicated its fifth online round table to the field of sustainability and the social impact of SMEs.

The reasons for an engagement

The wave of sustainable development, which not only addresses the environment, but also the social impact of economic activity and good corporate governance, has been growing for years. Many SMEs do not have to go to great lengths to respond to these sensitivities. As Alexandra Mitjans, director of Ashoka Spain -a non-profit organization focused on social entrepreneurship- commented, “the great social agent is SMEs, because they are on the street, on a day-to-day basis, with employees … and so on they can understand where the challenges lie and also respond with agility. SMEs have innate many of the characteristics of social entrepreneurs ”.

But not all develop those capacities in the same way. For Lisa Hehenberger, professor and director of the ESADE Entrepreneurship Institute and expert in social impact, “small companies that are born now already have the triple dimension of sustainability incorporated [medioambiental, social y de gobernanza, ESG por las siglas en inglés]. But there are other types of companies already established, without a strong link with their community, that have to make an effort to integrate these dimensions. It would be easier if they see that the social impact has an economic return ”.

The mediation of ESG actions is about to improve, especially in the strictly social, but market demands encourage companies not to waste time. On the one hand, consumers are increasingly aware that their decisions influence the whole and act accordingly, rewarding responsible companies and avoiding irresponsible ones. This scheme also includes the public sector, in whose criteria for weighting competitions it is increasingly common to find aspects related to gender equality and environmental impact.

“It is also a question of attracting talent”, highlighted Mitjans: “75% of millennials cannot conceive of working in a company without a clear social purpose, and the percentage rises to 90% if we talk about centenials [los nacidos después de 2000]”. In Santander they also note that times are changing: “A multitude of surveys and studies that tell us that consumers value that companies have a role in the community beyond their own interests,” said Marta Aisa, director of Responsible Banking at the financial entity, “and more and more companies ask us to help them. SMEs are also there ”.

Where to start

But, what should SMEs that bet on a more structured social action consider? In this process, the role of employees is key. It is not a question, it was highlighted in the digital round table, that the founder has a great idea and tries to involve the entire organization. It is much easier.

“You do not have to mutate the SME to generate a social impact”, said Mitjans, “it is an awareness, it is trial and error, it is giving space to employees … Social is a path, a permanent experiment”. Aisa recommended to SMEs a reflection on what their purpose is, beyond economic activity, listening to their stakeholders, such as suppliers and employees. “It is a process that we are all doing, also in Santander,” he said. Thinking in absolute terms is a mistake, explained the director of Ashoka Spain: “This is not black or white, it is not you are social or you are not. The very dimension of the challenge overwhelms us, and that is the main problem many times. Where do I begin? Start testing “