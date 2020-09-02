At this time, women are most in need of sleep as their body gets tired quickly due to going through many changes. In this case, know why you do not sleep in pregnancy and what are the remedies for insomnia.
Pregnancy causes sleepiness
During pregnancy, the center of gravity changes, which causes more pressure on the muscles of the waist and back pain starts. In addition, due to pregnancy hormones, the ligaments become loose which works to increase the back pain. There may be difficulty in sleeping due to back pain in pregnancy.
Gas and chest irritation
The hormones released in pregnancy slow down digestion and cause problems of flatulence and gas formation. At the same time, it is also common to have heartburn in pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones also relax the muscles of the digestive tract, which increases the chances of stomach acid coming back into the food pipe. Gas pain and chest irritation also do not let you sleep.
Leg cramps
When the baby is in the abdomen, there is pressure on the muscles and nerves, which changes the blood flow and pressure. Because of this, there are leg cramps in pregnancy. Restless lag syndrome also troubles many women. There is a sensation in the feet in it.
breathing problem
The size of the uterus increases over time to give the baby adequate space. This also puts pressure on the diaphragm just below the lungs. This pressure can cause difficulty in breathing. Now you can understand yourself how to sleep if you have difficulty in breathing.
Anxiety
Pregnant women are often under stress due to delivery and pregnancy problems. This tension takes the form of anxiety several times later. Thousands of questions start coming to mind that do not let gold.
Ways to sleep well
Admittedly, it may be difficult to sleep due to pregnancy problems, but if you make some important changes in your lifestyle, it can help to get a good sleep to a large extent.
- Do not consume coffee, tea or caffeine before going to bed at night. Caffeine keeps it awake and also makes the process of absorption of iron in the body difficult while in pregnancy iron is very important for the health of both mother and baby.
- Drink plenty of water throughout the day, but do not consume water a few hours before bedtime, otherwise you will get frequent urination during sleep.
- Walking in pregnancy is beneficial. Pregnant women should walk 30 minutes daily. At the same time, sleep is also better with exercise. Avoid exercising four hours before bed as it does not cause sleep at night.
- If you are not feeling sleepy then take a bath with lukewarm water or get your body massaged.
.
Leave a Reply