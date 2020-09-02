Pregnant women often have trouble sleeping at night due to pregnancy problems.

If you are also pregnant, then you can understand very well how the day starts when you are not getting enough sleep.

At this time, women are most in need of sleep as their body gets tired quickly due to going through many changes. In this case, know why you do not sleep in pregnancy and what are the remedies for insomnia.

Pregnancy causes sleepiness

During pregnancy, the center of gravity changes, which causes more pressure on the muscles of the waist and back pain starts. In addition, due to pregnancy hormones, the ligaments become loose which works to increase the back pain. There may be difficulty in sleeping due to back pain in pregnancy.



Gas and chest irritation

The hormones released in pregnancy slow down digestion and cause problems of flatulence and gas formation. At the same time, it is also common to have heartburn in pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones also relax the muscles of the digestive tract, which increases the chances of stomach acid coming back into the food pipe. Gas pain and chest irritation also do not let you sleep.

Leg cramps

When the baby is in the abdomen, there is pressure on the muscles and nerves, which changes the blood flow and pressure. Because of this, there are leg cramps in pregnancy. Restless lag syndrome also troubles many women. There is a sensation in the feet in it.



breathing problem

The size of the uterus increases over time to give the baby adequate space. This also puts pressure on the diaphragm just below the lungs. This pressure can cause difficulty in breathing. Now you can understand yourself how to sleep if you have difficulty in breathing.

Anxiety

Pregnant women are often under stress due to delivery and pregnancy problems. This tension takes the form of anxiety several times later. Thousands of questions start coming to mind that do not let gold.

Ways to sleep well

Admittedly, it may be difficult to sleep due to pregnancy problems, but if you make some important changes in your lifestyle, it can help to get a good sleep to a large extent.