Once upon a time there was an owl named Skinny who lived in a zoo in the middle of a large park in New York City. His story was a suspenseful tale of escape, freedom, and resilience.

As the world’s media recounted Flaco’s adventures, concern about the owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo spread beyond his hometown. Many people followed his story with anxiety and hope—worried that after a lifetime in captivity, the owl would not know how to fend for itself.

Flaco made “his public debut” at the zoo in 2010. When a vandal cut through the wire mesh of his enclosure last month, the only world Flaco knew was forcibly turned upside down — a trauma that could have proved fatal. From his micro-apartment (furnished only with tree branches, fake rocks, and a painted mural of a mountainous landscape), Skinny the Eurasian Eagle Owl suddenly found himself free in Central Park and exposed to all the dangers and thrills of life. City.

Throughout history, owls have had a magnetic presence in our imaginations. Perhaps no other creature has been given such contradictory meanings in so many different cultures—as a protective spirit, a totem of scholarship, and an omen of death.

Centuries before Hedwig became Harry Potter’s loyal companion, the owl was known as a companion to Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war—possibly due to the bird’s phenomenal vision and skill as a hunter. In his 20th-century adaptation of the King Arthur legend, TH White gave the future king’s tutor, the wizard Merlin, a companion named Archimedes—a talking owl who teaches young Arthur how to fly.

In part, it is the owls’ sense of mystery, their nocturnal nature, and their elusiveness that explains their power to captivate. Another factor is his expressive eyes and almost human countenance.

Many New Yorkers, especially those confined to small apartments during Covid, identified with Flaco. David Barrett, who runs Manhattan Bird Alert, a Twitter account that many have used to track Flaco’s journey, noted that people arriving in New York “need to learn new skills quickly if they want to survive, and they must adapt to a different environment.” from where they came from. In Flaco’s success they see their own, or inspiration to continue working for their own”.

These were all reasons why people felt so protective of Flaco. His biggest concern during the first few days of his freedom was that he would not know how to hunt and could starve.

But Flaco defied everyone’s expectations. As Stella Hamilton, a bird watcher, noted, despite a lifetime in captivity, the owl somehow “remained wild on the inside.”

He mastered the art of flight and became an increasingly confident hunter. Within a week, he was proudly displaying the rats he had killed with his claws.

When Skinny lived at the zoo, a long-time visitor described him as grumpy and a bit dumpy — much like people stuck at home during the pandemic. But after only two weeks in Central Park, he had grown into a handsome, athletic prince, flaunting his presence to claim his place in the City—or find a potential mate.

By: MICHIKO KAKUTANI