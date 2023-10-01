One of the rights that assist you as a worker and holder of an Afore is the possibility of making a partial unemployment retirement. This procedure is carried out through the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and you Afore.

Before proceeding with this withdrawal, it is essential to understand why you should consider the option of reintegrate those funds into your Afore and how it can affect your pension.

He partial unemployment retirement It is a tool available to you in times of financial need when you are unemployed. However, making this withdrawal involves certain requirements.

One of them is having been unemployed for at least 46 days. This period is established to encourage you, before opting for retirement, to look for job opportunities that allow you to return to contributions and, in this way, keep your weeks quoted and protect your future pension.

Why should you refund unemployment withdrawals to your Afore? / Debate

He partial unemployment retirement It can influence the amount of your pension. By withdrawing these funds, you reduce the number of weeks of contributions, which, together with your salary and your retirement age, are fundamental factors in the calculation of your pension.

For this reason, if you have already carried out a withdrawal of your Afore or are considering doing so, it is important to understand why repaying those funds is an option you should seriously consider.

Refund of resources due to partial withdrawal of the Afore:

If you have withdrawn money from your pension fund, you have the option of carrying out the process of refunding resources for partial unemployment withdrawal. Here we explain how:

Gather the necessary documentation, which includes an official identification (IFE, INE, Valid Passport, Professional Identification Card, National Military Service Card or Consular Registration), both original and copy.

Go to any Customer Service Center of your Afore and ask the service agent to refund the resources to replace your quoted weeks.

Submit the required documentation.

You will receive a document that specifies the amount you must refund.

Go to the indicated bank to make the deposit.

Deliver the deposit slip to the Customer Service Center to enter the refund into the system.

You will receive a resource refund request generated by the system, which will be reflected within the established period.

This procedure is free, so it is not necessary to accept the intervention of advisors of any kind. Since we are talking about your pension, it is crucial to ensure that the process is completed in a timely manner.

Once successfully completed, obtain an updated record confirming the recovery of the contributed weeks that were deducted due to the previous unemployment withdrawal.

Remember that if you don’t do this, you could be forced to settle for a lower pension and work longer before retiring to reach the pension you want.

Therefore, making informed decisions and carefully considering your options is essential to ensuring your financial well-being in the future.