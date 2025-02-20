Up to a point, idealize It is part of growth. For example, on Friday night when you ask for dinner at home and see a movie, or the admiration you feel, whatever happens, through a brother or friend. However, for some people, idealization … It is a psychological habit with real consequences for mental health.

What is idealize? It is a mental process in which a person exaggerates positive qualities and minimizes imperfections in itself or in others. As the psychologist Lidia Asensi announces, it consists in considering it as a perfection model, enlarging their virtues and not taking into account those not so good qualities of the other. Therefore, generating an image that is far from reality.

To the question of whether it is good or bad to do this, the answer is, as in everything, to its fair measure. Lidia Asensi comments that idealizing has to do with what that person means to us, with the type of relationship or even the type of relationship you want build with it. It is also related to the idea of ​​feeling that there are people who will never have access or know.

«The need to fit with certain people or groups also leads us to idealize. The main base is, where we are placing ourselves and what is in the other person who makes us see that way, ”he says.

Why it is better not to idealize

It is not easy to identify what is what you usually idealize. In fact, you may never do it but, just in case, we must know that it is not a good idea for various reasons. The idealization towards a person often comes from our own deficiencies or discomfort, such as low self -esteem, demand and perfectionism with ourselves in which there is a feeling of insufficiency or for certain experiences of the past.

«If we idealize from our own lack, we will place ourselves in inferiority with respect to the other. Yeah We idealize from admiration And from an equal to the same in the relationship, this person can serve us as inspiration and support, even that person being a model to follow in certain things that we want to achieve, ”says the psychologist.

In idealization from the lackthe objective does not seem that this person is a model to follow, that gives us calm and security, if not rather we crush ourselves because we are not like that person and therefore we are afraid that we will reject and abandon us. “When we idealize the other, we are placing you in a place full of demands and expectations, in a place where if you do not do what we hope you can generate a disappointment for us,” says Lidia Asensi.

What happens when we idealize

If we put ourselves below another person, this has as a consequence that we are not going to establish a healthy relationship with that person. We will be in an unequal relationship.

Another consequence of idealization is comparison that we will perform among us with the person we idealize. «We will be in a place of self -assessment. And we will value and enlarge everything that the other does, says or thinks, ”says the expert.

The idealization places us in a place of devaluation and even submission. We will feel that we do not know as much as that person and that therefore it is better not to say anything or not to comment, in order to please the other person. Therefore, this behavior will move us away from putting limits to the other and will lead us to allow behaviors that may be generating discomfort by the person we are idealizing.

Another of the consequences generated by idealization is that we will feel fear of losing that person that we idealize, therefore, this will lead us to take extremely already demanding to be perfect, being able to fall into dependency relationships. It is very important to keep in mind that idealizing other people away from ourselves and our needs.

The psychologist also warns of the care that we have to have with idealization since many times we can grab her as a defense mechanism, which will not allow us to realize reality, since if we realize we may not be able to sustain it emotionally.

Stop idealizing

The first step to stop idealizing is to be aware and recognize when we are doing it.

– Accept the imperfections, their own and others.

– Learn to establish limits. Prioritizing our needs and well -being. Stopping please and being aware of the needs of the person we idealize.

– Focus on ourselves. When we put the focus on the external, we get lost with respect to ourselves. It is important to focus internally, on ourselves, and focus all our effort and energy on what we want to create and improve for our own life.

– Be careful with social networks. It is one of the places where we most tend to idealize people, their lives, what they do and what they get.

– Keep in mind that someone get or do something, It does not place us in a worse place. We can be proud of that person, but what has achieved does not become something that speaks of our worth or capacity.

However, idealization is not always negative. The meter to consider whether that idealization affects us emotionally or not, is observing from what place we are forming that idealization. It is not the same to idealize from our deficiencies as doing it from the admiration for something that our dear person has achieved.