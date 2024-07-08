Explore the amazing and promising beaches in Florida It is a unique experience for any visitor. However, it is also important take precautions to avoid unwanted encounters with certain aquatic animals, such as Stingrays, known for their painful stings.

The place Florida Traveldetails that the “Stingray Shuffle” is a common tip among residents and frequent travelers to Florida beaches. You should do this if you encounter this species and It consists of dragging your feet one at a time while walking through the water..

According to research from the University of Florida, reproduced by the cited media, the Stingray Shuffle is Effective in avoiding unwanted encounters with manta rays“Even if you are wearing a wetsuit or boots, it is crucial to keep moving constantly to avoid inadvertently stepping on a stingray,” they say.

Why can manta rays on Florida beaches be dangerous?



Although manta rays are not aggressive, They may feel threatened if they are accidentally stepped on.. The tail of a stingray contains poisonous spines and barbs. Although the venom is not usually fatal, can cause extreme pain and symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, and abdominal pain.

In case of being stung by a stingray, it is crucial act quickly and take the following steps:

Soak the affected area in warm water, ideally between 110°F (43°C) for at least 30 to 90 minutes. The heat helps to denature toxins and relieve pain.

Vinegar can also be effective in neutralizing the poison.

If any thorns remain embedded in the skin, it is essential to remove them carefully to avoid secondary infections.

While the important thing is not to encounter these animals, shuffling your feet as you walk through Florida waters This is practical advice and can be taken as a safety measure to protect against bites.

It is a simple action that can make the difference between a fun day at the beach and a painful encounter with local marine lifeIn order to make your trip unforgettable, Visit Florida offers additional resources on how to enjoy the beaches safely and responsibly.