Did you know that the Mexico City is the metropolis with the highest free internet connectivity on an international level? Well yes, thanks to the various Wi-Fi hotspots For free, residents of the capital, as well as visitors, can connect their cell phones to the network at no cost.

There is no doubt that the invention of WiFi has revolutionized the world we know today, however, when you are not using this network on your smartphone it is better that you deactivate it.

Thus, if you are one of those who leaves your cell phone connected to WiFi all the time, if you read this note, you may not do it anymore, since it has been shown that it is not very convenient for your mobile device.

One of the biggest problems that leaving WiFi active on your smartphone all the time can bring you is that third parties have access to your device without you realizing it.

Taking the above into account, below we will tell you the reasons why you should avoid leaving your smartphone connected to WiFi all the time and only limit yourself to having it activated when you really use it.

Why is it better to disable your cell phone’s WiFi if you don’t use it?

According to what was indicated by the specialized portal “AndroidPhoria”always having WiFi activated on your cell phone, be it Android or iPhone, makes your battery drains faster without even using the device.

Also, the most worrying thing is that, by always having WiFi enabled, Your smartphone will automatically connect to the public networks it finds, many of which are not secure, which is why they are often used by cybercriminals. to infect devices or steal personal information.

Thus, although the ideal is to deactivate the Wi-Fi of your cell phone when you go out or when you are not connected to your home network, another good option is only disable automatic connection to it, since in this way, when you arrive somewhere, you can choose which WiFi to connect to, after making sure that this network is safe for your smartphone and what you have on it.