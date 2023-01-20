Who participates ‘Dry January’ avoid wine, beer and spirits for 31 days. But an alcohol detox no longer means that you are condemned to water or cola. There are surprisingly tasty – and many – alternatives to alcoholic beverages. But is alcohol-free really without alcohol, how do you keep it up after the dry January month and why would you? NRC list thirteen questions and answers about non-alcoholic drinks.

1 When is a drink non-alcoholic?

Alcohol-free is not the same as without alcohol. Dutch-made non-alcoholic beer contains a maximum of 0.1 percent alcohol, and non-alcoholic wine up to 0.5 percent. Low-alcohol beer contains an alcohol percentage between 0.1 and 1.2 percent. If you don’t want to drink a drop at all, check whether the label states 0.0 percent.

2 How much non-alcoholic drink do the Dutch drink?

In 2020, one in eight adults in the Netherlands drank non-alcoholic beer every month, writes the Trimbos Institute based on figures from the Lifestyle Monitor. Non-alcoholic wine or cider was drunk by 1.7 percent of adults in that year. Figures for 2021 will be published in May.

Non-alcoholic beer is on the rise. The number of beer drinkers who open at least one alcohol-free beer per month increased in 2022 compared to the previous two years, according to research of Dutch brewers, the interest group of beer breweries in the Netherlands. The association also publishes annual figures on the share of non-alcoholic beer on the beer market. In 2022, this amounted to 6.7 percent of the total. Of the hundred beers that were drunk, almost seven were alcohol-free. Seven years earlier (in 2015) that was still 2.9 percent.

The fact that more non-alcoholic drinks are sold does not necessarily mean that less alcohol is consumed. Researcher Carmen Voogt of the Trimbos Institute’s Alcohol Expertise Center points out that the figures for alcohol consumption in the Netherlands have remained virtually stable in recent years. “No research has yet been done, but it seems plausible that non-alcoholic drinks are not a substitute for alcoholic drinks, but that drinking moments are added. Non-alcoholic drinks are more likely to compete with soft drinks than with drinks containing alcohol.”

3 Why is it that we have started drinking more alcohol-free?

0.0 is getting better and tastier. The choice and quality of non-alcoholic beer, for example, have taken off. Thanks to improved brewing technology, there are fewer aftertaste and people surf on the popularity of craft beerwrote NRC earlier. In addition to the large brewers, the smaller brewers are now also trying to distinguish themselves with new and more adventurous variants in terms of taste, resulting in a much larger selection in the shops and an enormous variety of new styles. In addition, we have started paying more attention to our health, said hospitality trend forecaster Vincent van Dijk earlier NRC.

4 Why would you want to cut down on alcohol?

Do not drink alcohol and if you drink, then a maximum of one glass per day, is the advice of the Health Council. Drinking more than the advice is unfavorable because of the increased risks of stroke, breast cancer, colon cancer and lung cancer. But what about that glass of red wine a day? That would be good for heart and blood vessels. That misconception was already disproved in 2019 by scientific research. Even moderate drinking increases the risk of strokes, the results showed.

“There is no healthy dose, alcohol is the most harmful drug there is.” That’s how David Nutt, a psychiatrist and drug researcher who holds the chair of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, summarized the health effects of alcohol in an interview in NRC. Not necessarily for individuals, but if you look at the consequences at the population level. Cardiovascular disease, all kinds of cancer, traffic accidents, suicide and overcrowded emergency departments every weekend.

Nutt sees reason enough to cut back. He wrote the book Drink? about the consequences of alcohol consumption – the negative and the positive –, the strong lobby of the alcohol industry and what governments should do about problem drinking. Is it just doom and gloom? Not if you’re after the social benefits, according to Nutt. Humans are social animals and alcohol is the social drug par excellence, he argues.

5 What are tips to reduce alcohol consumption?

Quench your thirst before pouring a glass and say no more often. It is not at all strange to order half glasses of a wine arrangement in a restaurant. In this article you can read eight other tips that every drinker can benefit from. In the end, abstinence is best. To not increase the risk of cancer, not to get fat and to feel fresh and fit. But reducing your alcohol consumption by, for example, half would already be a benefit.

6 Dry January: what is it? Where is it from? What is it good for?

People participating in Dry January agree with themselves that they will not drink alcohol for 31 days. Recovering after a Burgundian December. In the Netherlands, the fasting month is also known as ‘IkPas’, a campaign by various organizations in the form of a challenge for which participants can register. This year, 28,446 Dutch people did that. In the meantime, even a second and third ‘dry’ month have blown over from Australia, among others: Dry July and Sober October. Where did the idea come from and is there any point in not drinking for a month?

The term Dry January comes from the United Kingdom. Other countries followed. Only in wine-loving France it seemed Janvier Sec but failed to get off the ground, but meanwhile there is also an official one there initiative.

What does a month not drink? surveyed every year Knowledge center Tranzo of Tilburg University the participants in the IkPas challenge. In 2022, 70 percent reported sleeping better and feeling physically fitter. 73 percent felt mentally fitter. 56 percent felt healthier. And more than a third of the participants lost weight. The effects also seem positive in the somewhat longer term: six months after the challenge, the participants drank an average of 4.9 fewer glasses per week, 27.3 percent less than before. However, there are also scientists who indicate that such a campaign almost does more harm than good. They believe that people may think that one month of abstinence is a license to let loose for the rest of the year.

7 What are good non-alcoholic alternatives?

There are many surprising alternatives to fill your glass with. Drinks that are just as cozy as their hangover counterparts. Just like with alcoholic drinks, finding something ‘tasty’ starts with knowing your own taste preferences. From non-alcoholic beer to other exciting things, NRCemployee Esmee Langereis tested it out and tips the best of alcohol-free.

8 Does drinking non-alcoholic drinks provide health benefits?

For adults who already drink and pour a glass of non-alcoholic wine with dinner instead of the alcoholic variant, that non-alcoholic wine is a good replacement, says researcher Carmen Voogt of the Trimbos Institute’s Alcohol Expertise Center. Non-alcoholic drinks may lack the adverse health effects of alcohol, but they still contain a lot of sugar. As a thirst quencher, sugarless drinks such as tea and water are a lot healthier.

9 What do you drink with dinner if you want to stay off the wine?

A worthy alternative to wine with dinner: that’s fine, experts say. How about tea, juices or mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails). Or beer with ‘botanicals’? NRC asked a tea, beer and wine sommelier about their working method and favorites when it comes to non-alcoholic.

10 Why does non-alcoholic wine not resemble the original as non-alcoholic beer?

Where a 0.0 beer approaches the taste of a real glass of lager very nicely, this is usually less the case with non-alcoholic wine. “Not only the alcohol, but also the structure and refined aromas that make wine so special, have often disappeared,” wrote NRCemployee Esmee Langereis earlier. “To compensate for that lack, sugar and other remedies are added. In the worst case, this results in a poor chemical grape juice.” Why? It is more complicated to make non-alcoholic wine. Wine contains more alcohol than beer. If you take that out, more structure and flavor will also be lost. And beer still has bubbles to distract you.

11 How did 0.0 lager gain popularity? And what’s the best way to drink such a ‘fake’?

The first non-alcoholic beer that really caught on was put on the market with a ruse. Brewers praised it as ‘light’. They left the alcohol percentage in the middle. The Horse of Troy was brought in and drinkers fell in with their eyes wide open, beer sommelier Frits Dunnink writes in his book 0.0, non-alcoholic beer in the Low Countries. NRC reviewed it and gives tips on how to make your 0.0’s taste as good as possible. We’re already giving one away: even for alcohol-free, lukewarm lager is not drinkable.

12 Is it responsible to give a child an alcohol-free beer or wine?

“Alcohol-free beer sends the signal that beer is normal, and more fun than fresh,” warned Ninette van Hasselt of the Trimbos Institute earlier in NRC. A child gets used to the taste and it can make the step to alcoholic drink smaller. So don’t.

13 Does alcohol disappear when you cook with it?

Not quite. How high the alcohol percentage that actually ends up on the plate depends on the dish you are making. The longer the food simmers, the more of the alcohol disappears. It’s not easy to cook everything out. Science editor Wim Köhler checked the scientific literature and put in earlier NRC find out if you can still get behind the wheel after eating a stew, flambé ice cream sundae or a cake sprinkled with booze.

How much alcohol do the Dutch drink? Do not drink alcohol and if you drink, drink no more than one glass per day, is the advice of the Health Council. Less than half of the Dutch people adhere to this, according to figures from the Trimbos Institute. In 2021, 44 percent of adults drank a glass or less a day. At the same time, more than 1 in 14 Dutch people (7.3 percent) drink excessively. For women, the limit is more than 14 glasses per week, for men it is more than 21. 8.3 percent of the Dutch population is a heavy drinker. Heavy drinkers consume at least 4 – for women – or 6 – for men – glasses of alcohol per day once a week. According to addiction institution Jellinek 0.7 percent of Dutch people between the ages of 18 and 64 are alcoholics. The question when you are a problem drinker or alcoholic answered NRC rather in a production of questions about alcohol.