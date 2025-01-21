Although we normally associate summer and heat with lack of hydration and the need for water, Actually, winter is when the skin requires an extra supply of hydration, since the cold weather and wind weaken it.. In addition, we must add the dryness associated with heating and temperature changes when going outside.

These external aggressions alter the skin’s barrier function and cause it to be unable to retain water, making it dry, dull, sensitive, with redness and tightness. Therefore, a hydration cure is necessary that prevents moisture loss and balances optimal hydration levels in the different layers of the skin.

Hyaluronic acid serums have become a staple in any cosmetic bag precisely for this reason.because they are one of the most moisturizing products, in addition to being very versatile and suitable for all skin types, from the youngest to the most mature, including irritated or sensitive skin.

Why do you have to apply it on a wet face?

Among its main functions They highlight its anti-aging, moisturizing and plumping effect. However, many times we do not use this polysaccharide with hydrophilic properties well. It is essential to clean the face before use and not dry it completely, since with this gesture you achieve:

Remove excess oil from the skin. In that period until sebum appears and rebalances, the oil barrier is less strong, allowing better penetration of aqueous serums.

Facial cleansing also opens the pores, which improves skin permeability up to 10 times, making products more and better absorbed.

Water attracts water, like a magnet. Furthermore, hyaluronic acid is like a sponge, as it is capable of attracting and retaining 1,000 times its molecular weight in water.

And what does this mean? Applying a Hyaluronic Acid serum after washing your face and with it still slightly moisturized will not only hydrate the skin, but also It will help retain that previously deposited moisture to increase its effectiveness.

Germinal launches a hydration ‘bomb’

To achieve deep hydration, Germinal launches Immediate action radiance ultra hyaluronic lifting serum, A serum suitable for all skin types from 35 years of age. This deep hydration bomb is ideal as a serum for daily use based on several types of hyaluronic acid, aimed especially at consumers concerned about the passing of the years and the premature aging of their skin.

The product also incorporates the iconic Double Flash Effect ampoules in its formulation for a lifting effect for more than 12 hours, resulting in juicy skin with an instant glow effect. After using the product for 28 days, there is an improvement in hydration by 65% ​​and firmness by more than 75%.

This serum contains five types of hyaluronic acid of different molecular weight inspired by the latest scientific advances, which act at different levels of the skin, since the higher the molecular weight, the less penetration into the skin and vice versa. This makes it one of the most complete serums on the market:

Cross-linked hyaluronic acid: It acts on the stratum corneum and crosses over, forming a network on the surface of the skin, providing long-term hydration. It forms a stable and durable film that retains water and continuously delivers it to the skin. Additionally, it reduces irritation.

It acts on the stratum corneum and crosses over, forming a network on the surface of the skin, providing long-term hydration. It forms a stable and durable film that retains water and continuously delivers it to the skin. Additionally, it reduces irritation. High molecular weight hyaluronic acid: It acts on the stratum corneum, hydrating the skin at a superficial level, providing flexibility and elasticity and preventing transepidermal water loss.

It acts on the stratum corneum, hydrating the skin at a superficial level, providing flexibility and elasticity and preventing transepidermal water loss. Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid: It hydrates the upper layers of the epidermis and penetrates the deepest layers of the stratum corneum and immobilizes a large water content in its structure. In addition, it reduces excess fat and improves barrier function.

It hydrates the upper layers of the epidermis and penetrates the deepest layers of the stratum corneum and immobilizes a large water content in its structure. In addition, it reduces excess fat and improves barrier function. Hyaluronic acid: It has a low molecular weight, so it will act in the deepest layers with a great nutrient effect. It also captures free radicals and intervenes in the proliferation of keratinocytes and their migration.

It has a low molecular weight, so it will act in the deepest layers with a great nutrient effect. It also captures free radicals and intervenes in the proliferation of keratinocytes and their migration. Hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid: very low molecular weight, so it penetrates deeper reaching the dermis, reducing wrinkles and increasing elasticity. Intensely moisturizes and has the ability to trap free radicals.

Besides, It has other active ingredients dedicated to beauty, as are the characteristics of the Double Flash Effect:

Hydrolyzed wheat proteins for a tightening effect which acts on the stratum corneum for an immediate lifting sensation, because they form a film on the surface of the skin that acts as a tensioner and leads to an immediate and visible reduction in wrinkles. This layer also exerts a protective and lubricating effect, as it prevents water loss and protects the skin from pollution for a smoother, younger and more uniform complexion.

which acts on the stratum corneum for an immediate lifting sensation, because they form a film on the surface of the skin that acts as a tensioner and leads to an immediate and visible reduction in wrinkles. This layer also exerts a protective and lubricating effect, as it prevents water loss and protects the skin from pollution for a smoother, younger and more uniform complexion. Combination of plant extracts for a vitalizing effectwhich provide hydration, firmness and elasticity, improving the appearance of the skin. Among them are: yeast extract, witch hazel extract, ginseng extract and hypericum extract.