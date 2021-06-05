A nutritionist explained why dinner should be eaten three or four hours before going to bed, and also indicated the appropriate foods for this meal.

According to Dr. Svetlana Vos, a Ukrainian nutrition expert, if a person usually goes to sleep at eleven o’clock at night, he should eat dinner between six and seven in the evening. Because this is related to insulin, which rises sharply immediately after eating, and returns to its normal level before going to sleep. According to Aarti Arabic.

“This process allows the body at night to use up its fat reserves as energy,” she says. “It is also important that the interval between dinner and breakfast is not less than 12 hours. So when planning a diet, this issue must be taken into account. If a person eats dinner at eight o’clock in the evening He should not eat breakfast before eight o’clock in the morning. Dinner should be equal to 20% of the food we eat a day, she adds.

The expert advises eating cooked vegetables and a piece of meat, fish, or seafood, at dinner, and says, “It is important to choose foods that provide a feeling of comfort and not want to eat within 3-4 hours before bed.”