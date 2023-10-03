In recent days, the Mexico City has faced an unusual and worrying problem: the appearance of bed bugs in different parts of the metropoliswhich has generated alarm among both the population and the authorities.

The presence of these insects has been detected in places of great affluence, including the system of public transportation, educational institutions and more posing a serious threat to public health.

One of the first places to be affected was the Metro transportation system, where authorities took immediate measures to address the situation. An exhaustive fumigation of all cars on Line A, which extends from La Paz to Pantitlán, in the eastern part of the city, was announced.

This action sought to prevent the spread of bed bugs in one of the busiest transportation systems in the capital.

Another point where the presence of these insects is the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)one of the most important academic institutions in the country.

The Faculty of Chemistry, located in Ciudad Universitaria, had to take drastic measures, suspending undergraduate classes on Thursday, September 28 to carry out a thorough investigation and determine if there is an infestation in its facilities.

For its part, the UNAM Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics took preventive measures to face the possible infestation. On October 2, four buildings were fumigated using cypermethrin, a chemical with a high margin of safety for both people and animals.

The UNAM Law School also joined the prevention measures and carried out prevention activities. fumigation in all its properties on October 2 . According to the document DGAS/167/2023, no bedbugs were found in these facilities, which provides some relief to the university community.

In addition to UNAM, the Autonomous University of the Mexico City (UACM) reported the presence of bedbugs on its campus in the Historic Center, which led to the suspension of activities to carry out the corresponding fumigation.

However, what makes this situation even more worrying is the ability of bed bugs to transmit a potentially fatal disease to humans: Chagas disease.

According to the federal Ministry of Health, this disease is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which can invade the myocardium, colon and esophagus, causing damage to the heart and digestive system.

Chagas disease is transmitted to humans through contact with the feces of infected bed bugs or by the bite of these insects. This problem is usually more common in rural areas and places with warm climates, but its appearance in a large city like Mexico City is a cause for concern.

It is important to note that this disease can also be transmitted by blood transfusion, from mother to child during pregnancy, orally, and by laboratory accidents. Therefore, the detection and eradication of bed bugs in affected areas is of critical importance to public health.

(With information from Expansión and Sopitas)