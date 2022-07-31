* Per Christopher Baxter

The future of democracy is being written in state chambers across the United States.

They were the focus of coordinated efforts to undermine the 2020 election results, and now the US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case based on a legal theory that could give state chambers unfettered power over election administration.

After the fall of Roe v Wade, the chambers are now front and center in determining which rights will and will not be granted to women. They are also behind a wave of new laws that affect the rights of gays, lesbians, transgender youth and others.

During the covid, they established rules on vaccination, the use of masks and closing of businesses. In the course of delimiting state and congressional legislative districts, they redefined political lines to determine which segments of a community and which political party have power.

Decisions made at the state and local level have a much greater impact on people’s lives than those made in Washington. However, there is less and less attention being paid to what is happening in the corridors of power.

According to an April report by the Pew Research Centerfrom 2014 to 2022, the number of full-time reporters covering state capitals dropped by 6%: from 904 to 850.

There has been an increase in part-time reporters in the area during this time – such as reporters who periodically cover a bill related to their area – but given the scale and scope of what is taking place and what is at stake, this increase offers little comfort.

Recognition of the importance of statewide coverage of Capitol Hill has been most pronounced among nonprofit newsrooms, which now account for 20% of assigned reporters nationwide, up from 6% nearly a decade ago.

With 2 newspapers closing per week, there is an urgent need to significantly increase investment and capacity in nonprofit news, especially in state nonprofits with a focus on state chambers.

When we founded PA spotlight –an independent, nonpartisan newsroom covering the state government of Pennsylvania and pressing issues across the state– in 2019 was in recognition of the serious deterioration of the Harrisburg press corps. Since then, the team of reporters has changed coverage on Capitol Hill in ways big and small.

After a recent collaborative investigation into how deputies spend tax money, the state Senate, for the 1st time, began disclosing all expenses online. There is a bill pending for the House to do the same.

Transparency and accountability are not achieved overnight, which is why we need long-term solutions to sustain state legislative coverage.

This is the reason why we joined the The Lenfest Institute for Journalism and to The Texas Tribune to launch the Statewide News Collectivea new community of 27 news organizations across the US serving statewide audiences.

The objective is to deepen the sharing of best practices in journalism, product development, fundraising, audience growth, team support and organizational resilience.

Statewide not-for-profit news operations offer the best way to improve coverage of the capital and connect it to as many communities as possible.

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribuneone of the oldest and most successful nonprofit newsrooms to date, said the rise in power of state chambers has been noticeable.

“We see in Texas every day that the work of state legislatures has a material impact on the lives of our friends and neighbors, a greater and more significant impact than ever before”said Smith.

As state Capitol coverage deals with issues much closer to people’s lives, it can function as a counterpoint to the negative partisan impact of national cable news, especially when it is focused on politics and accountability as opposed to the political game.

We found in the coverage of the PA spotlight that voter-centric policy and reporting that tracks wasted taxpayer money ensure programs are executed fairly and efficiently. In addition to explaining the legislative process and denouncing waste, fraud and abuse along party lines that connect with the public. These are the stories people are looking for to understand the world around them.

The presence of a watchdog in the corridors of power exerts a force that can bend the arc of responsibility over time. At the very least, there’s someone there to report on what’s going on when lawmakers might prefer the cloak of darkness.

*Christopher Baxter is the executive director and editor-in-chief of PA spotlight.

This text was translated by Amanda Queiroz. Read the original at English.

Poder360 has a partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports. The agreement consists of translating the texts that Nieman Journalism Labe or Nieman Reports into Portuguese and publishing this material in the Power 360. To access all published translations, click here.