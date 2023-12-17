Home page politics

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October. © Yan Yan/Imago

Serbia is the biggest problem bear among the EU accession candidates when it comes to China. President Aleksandar Vučić recently signed a free trade agreement with Beijing.

On Wednesday, the heads of state and government of the European Union and the Western Balkans met for a joint summit in Brussels. Not there: Serbia's authoritarian President Aleksandar Vučić. He was represented by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić. Vučić is skipping the second EU-Western Balkans summit in a row. That's not surprising. He has just underlined a completely different orientation of his country, namely towards Beijing instead of Brussels. So he signed a free trade agreement with China. With this, Belgrade has, on the one hand, laid another stone on its path to EU membership. On the other hand, his move is no surprise given the slow progress in the accession talks.

In Serbia itself, the free trade agreement concluded in October was presented as a “decisive and historic moment in bilateral relations,” as Stefan Vladisavljev, program director at the Serbian foundation BFPE and part of the Belgrade Security Forum team, tells Table.Media. “The main message was that this agreement represents a great opportunity for Serbian industry and economy and will benefit Serbian agriculture.” The political elite around President Vučić promoted this message.

Serbia's market could be flooded with cheap products

However, outside the circle of the governing coalition, concerns have been expressed that the greatest benefit from the agreement would actually go to Chinese companies operating in Serbia, emphasizes Vladisavljev. “The amount of Serbia's exports to China is continuously increasing, but the main exporters are Chinese companies.” The level of imports from China is also already significantly higher than Serbia's exports. In retail terms, this isn't necessarily surprising, says Vladisavljev.

However, he does not see this as a dark omen for the free trade agreement per se: “If Serbia increases its imports from China, that is not necessarily a bad thing.” The crucial question is whether Serbia has equal competitive opportunities and an equal positioning for domestic manufacturers Partner offers, says Vladisavljev. Serbia's government must therefore prevent a glut of cheap products.

China gets better access to the Eurasian Economic Union

Serbia is China's most important trading partner in the Balkan region. Conversely, China is also Serbia's most important trading partner in Asia. In 2022, the bilateral trade volume amounted to 3.55 billion US dollars, which corresponds to an increase of a good ten percent compared to the previous year. According to the United Nations Comtrade database, Serbian exports to China reached $1.17 billion in 2022. The main exported goods are ores, slag and ash (around US$913 million), copper (around US$133 million), as well as timber, electrical goods and machinery.

China's exports to Serbia are almost twice as high: 2.18 billion US dollars in 2022. According to Comtrade, the largest items are machinery, nuclear reactors and boilers (around 754 million US dollars) and electronic equipment (around 488 million US dollars ). Items made of iron or steel and aluminum are also among China's most important export goods to Serbia.

The free trade agreement that has now been concluded has another strategic advantage for China: Serbia also has a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes countries such as Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. China can now theoretically get better access to their markets through Serbia.

FTA with Beijing would have to be ended upon EU membership

The relationship between Serbia and the European Union cannot only be measured by the exchange between Beijing and Belgrade, said Vladisavljev. The situation is much more complex. But in his opinion, the free trade agreement confirms the Serbian government's diversified approach to its foreign policy: “The question arises as to the realistic commitment of the government coalition to the process of EU integration.”

If Serbia becomes an EU country, it would have to terminate the agreement with China. How realistic Serbia's early accession to the EU is is questionable anyway – from both sides. President Vučić skipped an EU-Western Balkans meeting in Tirana in October, where the EU promised billions of dollars in financial aid to the region. Vučić also sent Prime Minister Brnabić to the meeting. Just one day after the meeting in Tirana, Serbia's president signed the free trade agreement with China. The negotiations for the trade pact were said to have been completed in just a few months.

Vučić controls Serbia's media ahead of December 17 election

Meanwhile, accession negotiations with Brussels continue to drag on. In addition to Serbia, the official candidate countries in the Western Balkan region are Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Accession negotiations are already underway with Montenegro and Serbia and negotiating chapters have been opened. Negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia also began in July 2022, and Kosovo submitted its application to join the EU in December 2022. In the case of Serbia, the difficult relationship with Kosovo is also putting a brake on the accession talks.

Added to this is Belgrade's foreign policy lurch towards China and Russia – and a number of domestic problems such as increasing corruption and increasing violence. New elections will take place at parliamentary and local levels on December 17th. And the resistance against Vučić and his progressive party SNS is greater than ever. Since 19 people were shot dead in two shooting sprees in May, thousands of people have taken to the streets every week to protest against the autocrat. They were the largest anti-government protests in 20 years.



It is still very unlikely that Vučić and SNS will emerge from the election with a defeat. The government controls much of the media in Serbia.