By Marijn Abbenhuijs

Only three drivers (Argentinian Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher) have won more world titles than the four Sebastian Vettel took between 2010 and 2013. On the Thursday leading up to the Hungarian Grand Prix, one of the sport’s greatest champions announced his retirement from an F1 driver.

Vettel was the first to become world champion in a Red Bull and thus sealed the project that was started in 2005 with Christian Horner already as team principal. It was the beginning of a story in which Max Verstappen is now the protagonist.

Vettel is in a sense the predecessor of the Dutch world champion. In several ways. The trajectories of the two run parallel. The German also initially started in a Toro Rosso. He was also taken to the great Red Bull halfway through his second season in that car. He was also very successful there.