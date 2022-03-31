For many public school students, schools are synonymous with fear, loneliness and anxiety. A recent law brings hope that more and more multidisciplinary teams will help to give attention and welcome to students.” I was very anxious, crying, shaking and afraid of losing points. I had to go to coordination.” That’s how Yara, a public school student in Minas Gerais, felt when presenting a work. She was the leader of a group of seven, but on the day of the performance, half were absent, and the other half said they would not be performing. Upon arriving at the coordination, the orientation was for Yara to go to an empty room to breathe and return to the fateful presentation class. What did you hear from the teacher? That it was her fault for being a bad leader and that she should have studied the contents every case in case something unforeseen happened. According to him, not presenting was an excuse for the lack of responsibility. After that day, she was traumatized about doing group work.

Cases like this often happen within schools across the country. They take different forms: they range from the lack of preparation to deal with the students’ anxiety, as happened with Yara, to the difficulty of noticing the need for attention and reception.

I want to record that I am not blaming the college staff. It’s not about that. My point is that cases of this type open up the need and urgency of having multilevel professionals, such as psychologists and social workers, within our public schools. College staff are already overworked and exhausted. In this context, they often fail to notice the cases in which the student needs attention and/or reception. When they notice, they may even try to address the issue, but they don’t have the necessary qualifications.

Employees feel alone

Our schools are, for many students, synonymous with fear, loneliness and anxiety. I’ve lost count of the number of reports I’ve heard from coordinators and teachers about students who they know are self-harming. Professionals feel powerless and simply do not know how to proceed. They also feel alone, as they do not have the support they need to deal with students.

Débora, a student from Goiás, remembers when she got together with other friends to guide and welcome a colleague who had depression and tried to commit suicide at school. According to her, the school was unable to deal with the issue or offer the necessary support. So she and her friends felt the need to try to do something about it.

Patrick, a student from São Paulo, suffered the pain of bullying firsthand: “There was once a group of boys who got together to call me ‘faggot’ and ‘faggot’. I didn’t even know what it meant, but I felt very offended. No one was supportive: no teachers or inspectors. The one who tried to help me that day was my own cousin.” He even remembers other times that teachers tried to stop him, but according to him it was “uncontrollable”. In other words, he had to learn to deal, accept and live with bullying.

Pandemic delayed implementation of law

I could go on reporting other cases, but I will now bring good news: on December 11, 2019, law 13,935 was enacted. In her first article, she assures that: “Public basic education networks will have psychology and social services to meet the needs and priorities defined by education policies, through multidisciplinary teams.”

Note that there is no definition of a minimum number of these professionals, and it is ensured that their hires are for the network and not that each school necessarily has its own multidisciplinary team.

The law even defined a period of one year for education systems to take the necessary measures to comply with the determination. However, the pandemic began a few months after the enactment of the law and had a direct effect on public policies.

According to Karen Luise Souza, a judge in Rio Grande do Sul, after the enactment of the law, it would be up to state and municipal executives to adapt their legislation, create the positions and make the hiring. However, “it is very likely that the pandemic had a direct effect on the programs of states and municipalities for implementation”, she points out.

“To assemble a multi-professional team, it is necessary to have qualified professionals from public tenders or occasional hiring. We know that there has been cost cutting at all levels. Some policies that we call austerity policies, which take place in crisis situations, had a direct impact on state and municipal investments”, says the judge.

Urgent multidisciplinary approach

In Santa Catarina, at the end of 2021, there was already a process for hiring psychology professionals at the state level. I had the opportunity to speak with Luan Alex de Mattos, a psychologist working in state education. According to him, hiring there is not by school, but by regional teaching. This means that there can be, for example, one professional for several schools.

About his work, he says: “It is a little more open, such as: developing different campaigns. There are also specific questions from students, such as those related to the learning process and referrals to professionals, such as speech therapists.”

According to the psychologist, if there is a need for long-term work, such as clinical care, the young person will be referred. He also understands that it would be very positive if there was at least one professional in the area per school.

I notice, in general, that there is a conception that there should be clinical care in the schools themselves. I talked about it with Hariff Eleonora Barbosa, a psychologist at USP and director of the psychology front at Safeguarda.

“Clinical care, despite the possibility of single sessions, aims at a continuous process of treatment of the people assisted, which would require a high number of professionals to attend the contingent of a single public school. In the real scenario we know that this is not a possibility. We would run the risk of turning these professionals into another category susceptible to the overload already imposed on teachers and other employees of a public institution. Furthermore, despite the clinic being a popularized aspect, this is not the only artifice of Psychology”, he says.

It is undeniable, however, that the college staff needs help. That’s why Law 13.935 brings me hope. It is an advance, although there is no guideline that there should be permanent professionals in each school, but initially our concern should be to ensure that it will be implemented in all our states. I sincerely hope for the popularization of multidisciplinary teams and that one day there will be teams of their own in each school. It is urgent, necessary and non-implementation will be an obstacle to advances in Brazilian education.

Voices of Education is a biweekly column written by young people from Safeguard, a social program of volunteers who help Brazilian public school students to enter university. The program’s founder, Vinícius De Andrade, and students assisted by Safeguard in all states of the federation take turns authoring the texts. Follow the program’s profile on Instagram at @salvaguarda1

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.

