There are few issues that occupy more space in the Spanish public (and private) debate than that of pensions and the retirement age. They constitute a priority issue on the political scene that is revealed among those that most concern citizens. This has been reflected in the barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) over the last few years: in March 2018, concern about pensions registered an all-time high (15.8%), and, currently, in a world marked by covid-19 and the health, social and economic crisis derived from it, continues to be highlighted as one of the problems most pointed out by Spaniards.

But do we have enough information to know correctly the current and long-term situation of the pension system? The answer, experts agree, is resounding: no. Or, at least, we don’t have all that we should. “Much information is missing,” he considers Immaculate Dominguez, Expert in pensions from the University of Extremadura, in the Banco Sabadell podcast. “There is no knowledge about what is being quoted, about how it is being quoted … It is known that there is a retirement pension, but it is not clearly known. In the payroll we do not see a reflection of what we contribute to Social Security, and we do not have certain information about what will be our future pension”.

The reality, explains Domínguez, is that these salaries will be lower than the current ones. But we must not fall into fear mongering either: survival of the public pension system it is guaranteed. “Pensions will continue to be maintained, but you have to be realistic: they will go down. If the pension oscillated around 90% of the last salary, with the application of the reforms already regulated, we would be talking about a decrease of approximately 20% “, predicts the expert, who points to a determining factor: life expectancy.

The need to achieve a sustainable system

Currently, the average retirement age in Spain it is at 64.5 years, still far from the target of 67 years that the Government wants to approach. At the same time, Spanish life expectancy continues to be one of the highest in the world: 82.4 years. This combination translates into an increase in period as pensioners and, therefore, of spending. “It makes sense that, if I am going to live longer, what I am going to have in pension has to be distributed in a longer period of time,” acknowledges Domínguez, who anticipates unprofitable but necessary modifications to make the system more sustainable: “At the time to make this distribution influences the sustainability factor, pending regulation and entry into force in 2023. Changes are coming, and they will be to reduce the amount of the pension, because it is necessary to reduce spending ”.

The sum of the benefits that each retiree receives during their retirement stage should be equal to the sum of contributions, but there is currently a six-year deficit Esther Pichardo, director of savings and pensions at BanSabadell Vida y Pensiones

Esther pichardo, Director of Savings and Pensions at BanSabadell Vida y Pensiones, also advocates the need to guarantee this evolution of the system: “To achieve this, the sum of the benefits that each retiree receives during their retirement stage should be equal to the sum of contributions made to the system, by him and by his company, throughout his working life ”. The rule is not followed in Spain, as Pichardo explains in the webinar What has changed in 2021? Do you want to know how to get more out of your retirement savings?, organized by Banco Sabadell. Currently, the sum of contributions of an employee who has worked for 38 years, for example, corresponds to the payment of 12 years of retirement pension. However, the average time of a pensioner is much higher. “Once retired we live an average of 18 years (a figure that goes in crescendo). This difference is what causes the deficit that the system is suffering, and which is currently around six years ”, explains Pichardo.

Constant and progressive savings

In April 2021, Spain’s spending on pensions exceeded € 10 billion (of which, more than € 7.2 billion were earmarked for retirement pensions), which is equivalent to approximately 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) each month . Therefore, specialists insist that delaying the retirement age is more than necessary. “It makes sense for it to be expanded, making the system more contributory and sustainable. It is a purely mathematical question: if you contribute the same as before, but the retirement period is longer, the income of the system is more or less equal, and the expenses, much higher ”, points out Elisa Rincón, general director of the Association of Collective Investment Institutions and Pension Funds (INVERCO), in this same webinar organized by Banco Sabadell.

Specialists assure that retirement will be later and less advantageous. Decisions should be weighed well. ISTOCKPHOTO

The increase in the retirement age and the more than probable decrease in the amount of public pensions invite us to look for alternatives that complement income. Experts point to a fundamental word: savings. “It is necessary to save during our working life if we want to be prepared,” says Domínguez. “Each one has to adapt their ability to save to their family situation. But it is important to start doing it as soon as possible, because it will allow you to benefit from all the interest and revaluation in the long term “, adds Pichardo, who advocates” constant and progressive savings “.

A routine that, he assures, is essential for a worker to maintain the level of income after retirement. And he puts concrete figures on the table: “Currently, a person who earns 50,000 euros per year, if he wants to maintain this income after retirement, he needs an accumulated savings of 300,000 euros when he retires.”

The importance of promoting business plans

Within savings, the role that companies have to play is fundamental. According to experts, business plans They constitute, together with the individual plans, the two pillars with which the public pension must be complemented. Currently, there are around two million Spaniards who already have an employment plan, but this figure is still far from the more than 7.5 million people who have an individual pension plan.

Although the Government has already introduced measures to promote occupational pension plans, the creation of a Public Pension Fund articulated through defined contribution employment plans, planned by the Executive for this 2021.

Among the options being considered is the creation of an automatic assignment system to the company pension plans, so that each person, simply for working, has one, with the exception of expressly resigning. A formula that is already in force in countries like the United Kingdom, where 87% of workers are already covered by this plan. “Examples such as the British one underline even more the need to promote the second pillar of pensions in Spain, that of private savings, through companies, which is so important in many European countries in order to complement the public pension,” he says. Pichardo, who asks for the collaboration of all the actors to achieve the longed-for sustainability to extend the system: “Companies have to assume a certain cost, employees must be willing to derive a part of their income from savings, and the State has to provide tax benefits so that both companies and employees are encouraged to make the effort ”.