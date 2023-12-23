Only one country in the world is named after the dominant dynasty. This is Saudi Arabia and the clan to which it pays such tribute is the Saud. For decades, the petro-State has lived in a kind of nirvana thanks to the narcotizing rain in the form of millions of dollars provided by the enormous oil reserves on which it sits. That complacency provided by free money degenerated into a regime anchored in the past, with high doses of corruption and bureaucracy. While its Gulf neighbors (not always friends) such as Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain undertook a diversification of their economies to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, Riyadh did not move. But everything changed in 2015. That year Salman bin Abdulaziz acceded to the Saudi throne and shortly after handed over the day-to-day reins of the desert kingdom to his son and his crown prince.

Mohamed bin Salman, the real power of the current house of Saud, has introduced few social changes in a regime that perpetuates inequalities, uses unlimited repression against dissent, marginalizes women and homosexuals, and maintains a vision ultra-orthodox religious. On the other hand, the economic vision of this technology-loving thirty-something has meant a revolution. Supported by a roadmap called Vision 2030, he wants to use the country's petrodollars to acquire stakes in Western companies. A double bet: on the one hand, eliminating the risk of having all the eggs in one basket called raw; on the other, wash the image of the regime with a new money diplomacy. Due to the volume of resources that he manages and the bad reputation that the country has, all the investments he makes cause a great financial and political stir.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has accelerated its maneuvers to extend its influence over European strategic assets in a significant change of script because the kingdom had always had a preference for the United States. These are some of the most striking movements.

The assault on Heathrow. Bin Salmán wants to turn Saudi Arabia into a top-level tourist destination. To achieve this, what better than having access to one of the busiest airports in the world. At the end of last November, the Saudi sovereign fund – The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – bought 10% of the Heathrow airport from Ferrovial (the other 15% that the Del Pino family company had was kept by the fund. French venture capital Ardian). The joint operation, valued at 2.7 billion euros, comes at a time of recovery for global air traffic after the impact of the pandemic. PIF will not be the only petro-State in the capital of the London airport, where Qatar's sovereign fund is already present, in addition to Singapore's investment vehicle.

Commotion in Telefónica. Telecommunications is another of the sectors that the crown prince has between his eyebrows. The world is hooked on mobile devices and telecom companies have access to sensitive data and infrastructure often related to Defense issues. With this philosophy, the Saudi state company, STC, took a coup last September: it notified the market of the acquisition of 4.9% of the capital of Telefónica with the possibility of increasing the participation by another 5% through the contracting of financial derivatives. The operation, valued at 2,000 million, caused a great political stir, but the Spanish Government had its hands tied at that time as it was in office. Once the investiture process has been completed, the response from the Executive has not been long in coming: it has ordered the SEPI to acquire up to 10% of Telefónica to become the first shareholder.

In the wake of James Bond. The desert kingdom wants to develop its own automobile industry on the west coast of the country. With this premise, the movements of its sovereign fund follow the lead of the large Western manufacturers. PIF owns a 21% stake in the British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, known worldwide for being the sports car of the world-famous agent 007. In addition, it controls 60% of the shares of the American electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group.

Billionaire goals. Football is the king of sport and a perfect form of marketing for a regime in search of foreign recognition. FIFA has already confirmed that Riyadh will host the 2034 World Cup, and the Saudis have spent billions to attract famous footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema, among others, to their league. Within this bet for the ball, PIF bought Newcastle. The operation, which took place in 2021, valued the famous English club at more than 300 million euros.

A watchtower from the towers. In 2022, a consortium consisting of PIF, KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners reached an agreement with Vodafone to acquire Vantage Towers, its telecom tower business. This sector is also strategic and very sensitive for Western governments.

One foot in decarbonization. Saudi Arabia bases its wealth on fossil fuels, but it also thinks about a future without hydrocarbons. That is why it was very significant when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in 2021 the decision of the chemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, owned by the state oil company Saudi Aramco, to invest 1 billion euros in its plant in Teesside, in the northeast. of the United Kingdom, to develop new technologies that allow reducing polluting emissions.

See also Link - Bolivia: the path of a political crisis that polarizes the country A big fiasco called Credit Suisse In the fall of 2022, Saudi National Bank (SNB) thought that putting money into a century-old entity like Credit Suisse was a safe bet. That is why it contributed 1.4 billion francs to the Swiss bank's capital increase. A few months later, in March 2023, the house of cards finally collapsed. And partly the trigger was the SNB itself. The crisis of regional banks in the United States made investors target the weakest entities. When the president of the Saudi firm was asked if he could put more money in Credit Suisse he flatly denied it. A few weeks later, UBS took over its rival at a bargain price.

