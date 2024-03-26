When bilateral talks fail to resolve disputes between sovereign countries, aggrieved parties can turn to an international judicial body, such as the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Alternatively, treaties or agreements often incorporate provisions for arbitration or mediation of disputes by a pre-designated entity.

Similarly, the articles of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which underpin the international trading system, establish the procedures that member countries must follow when their trading partners violate the organization's rules, in particular the clause of the MFN. But WTO rules allow countries to take unilateral measures that they deem necessary for national security, even if these measures require violating agreed tariff limits.

When former US President Donald Trump, citing national security concerns, imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, many of the US's trading partners saw it as a smokescreen for protectionism and filed complaints with the WTO. But the United States' refusal to appoint new judges to the WTO's dispute settlement body has left members without a functional mechanism to resolve such disputes.

Declining effectiveness

Sanctions against goods are most effective when imposed by everyone. A notable example is the extensive sanctions imposed on South Africa in the 1980s, which played an important role in facilitating the fall of the apartheid regime. However, unless they are nearly universal, trade sanctions are often less effective than expected. As Richard Hanania observed in a 2020 Cato Institute analysis, trade sanctions imposed by the United States “almost always fail to achieve their objectives.” Furthermore, “sanctions have enormous humanitarian costs and are not only ineffective, but likely counterproductive.”

One reason is that, unless there is near-universal global participation, traders can easily reroute sanctioned goods through third countries. Iran, for example, has managed to evade Western sanctions by building a sophisticated oil smuggling network. Likewise, sanctioned Chinese products continue to enter the US market as companies based in China divert their exports through countries such as Vietnam and Mexico.

During the Iraq War, the United States used financial sanctions to prevent American companies from dealing with third-country counterparties that facilitated prohibited transactions with Iraq. ANDThese “secondary sanctions” proved much more effective than traditional commodity trade sanctions, largely due to the dominant role of the dollar in global finance.. Thus, the sanctions imposed by the United States have multiplied tenfold in the last 20 years.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States and its allies imposed unprecedented trade and financial sanctions on Russia, including a ban on technology and military exports. They also introduced a $60 per barrel cap on the price of Russian oil, designed to cripple the Russian economy while ensuring that Europe could avoid a politically destabilizing energy crisis.

The risk is your own

These measures have been largely unsuccessful. Although financial sanctions forced oil traders to secure vessels with adequate insurance coverage before finalizing transactions, the price of Russian oil did not fall below $60 per barrel. By November 2023, it had risen to $84.20, as Russian companies developed various methods to circumvent Western restrictions, such as inflated shipping costs and a “ghost fleet” of more than 100 old oil tankers. Meanwhile, more than $1 billion in sanctioned goods have reportedly vanished amid the expansion of Russian “ghost trade.”

Furthermore, the sanctions regime against Russia has led to the emergence of a number of intermediaries, and countries such as India, China, Armenia, Greece, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore have become de facto “laundries” for Russian oil and other sanctioned products. When a company is identified and sanctioned, a new company, operating under a different name, usually takes its place. One Greek company even sold Russian oil to the US military.

In response to growing evidence of sanctions evasion, the United States and its allies have stepped up efforts to enforce them. In December 2023, the US Treasury Department imposed “sweeping” sanctions on more than 250 companies and individuals, including Chinese and North Korean entities.

This is not to say that Western countries should not seek non-military methods to pressure Russia. But the prevalence of sanctions evasion calls into question the effectiveness of the current regime and underlines the need for Western powers to consider the costs and risks to their own economies.

It is true that Western sanctions have reduced Russia's revenue and weakened its GDP, although to a lesser extent than many expected. But the longer the global financial system is used as an instrument of economic warfare, the more third-country governments and companies will look for alternatives to the dollar, the euro and the Swift international payments system.

Although sanctions can be an effective short-term tactic, their impact on affected parties tends to diminish over time, even as the burden on the countries that apply them increases. If the sanctions regime against Russia were to significantly erode the importance of the dollar in international financial markets, the cost to the US and global economy could far outweigh its benefits.