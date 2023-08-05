Sam Altman, the executive behind ChatGPT, has scanned the iris of more than two million people with a metal sphere to prove they are human. The process is simple: you have to install an application on your mobile and receive a QR code. Then, let a metallic sphere look at you with its eye and generate a “personality test”. Then the proof is associated with the QR code and the application becomes a passport called World ID, which is also the wallet for a cryptocurrency called Worldcoin. In Spain, there are spheres in 14 shopping centers to do it. Why would anyone want to submit to that, that is the question.

The answer is money. Prior to the launch on July 26, Altman subcontracted hundreds of third-party “operators” who charge per eye scan in countries in the Global South. In Indonesia they offered T-shirts, Airpods and vouchers for 25 Worldcoins that they valued at $55 (today they are worth half). They also organized cryptocurrency workshops at high schools to scan dozens of students, many minors. The “money” is not yet redeemable and Worldcoin is unaware of operators arrested or assaulted for offering false incentives or for persistent technical failures. Kenya has banned the searches because its data protection, security and financial services agencies doubt the authenticity and legality of such activities. There is also skepticism about user consent, as the data release terms have not been translated into the local language.

Altman assures that passport and wallet will be essential when general artificial intelligence has surpassed ours and unemployed humans need to receive a universal income. “It is unlikely that we will pay for it,” his European manager, Ricardo Macieira, recently clarified, “but we want to be the infrastructure that allows governments and entities to do so.” The company is called Tools for Humanity (Tools for humanity). Worldcoin operates from a registered foundation in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven. This newspaper has tried to collect the version of Tools for Humanity through various channels, without obtaining a response.

The philanthropic narrative is a commonplace of capitalism, but for Sofie Henriksen, an anthropologist specializing in the intersection of humanitarian action and tech giants, this latest incarnation is special. “Technology companies are the first to openly use their philanthropic projects to test new technologies, expand their user share or extract personal data to train algorithms,” she explains by email. They are all competing to collect as much data as possible.” Tech companies descending on developing countries with services, applications and infrastructure deployed without their consent have their own academic genre: digital colonialism.

Biometric data is especially sensitive because it is immutable; we cannot change iris as we change name or address. They offer great potential for abuse because they allow people to be remotely identified without their consent and can be associated with discriminatory parameters, as demonstrated by the automatic identification system for Uyghurs, implemented by Huawei for the Chinese government. Worldcoin has two backgrounds, one humanitarian and one governmental.

The capture of biometric data has become common in migration contexts, where iris scanning is a condition for receiving humanitarian aid. In 2019, the United Nations World Food Program partnered with Palantir to optimize these operations, which today affect 160 million people in 120 countries. Worldcoin inherits his rhetoric. “In both cases, iris scanning is presented as a tool that will ensure a fair distribution of resources, be it cryptocurrency or aid and food,” Henriksen says. Refugees and poor communities where Worldcoin has collected the bulk of profiles have little scope for consent and are vulnerable to exploitation.

The main function of the Orb is to capture detailed images of a person’s eyes and turn them into an ‘IrisHash’.

The other case is Aadhaar, the biometric database of the Indian Government. The Modi Administration has codified the registration of fingerprints and iris of 1 billion Indian citizens as an essential citizen participation tool to receive government pensions, scholarships or aid programs for fuel and food. Its critics denounce it as the mass surveillance system of a totalitarian government in the process of radicalization.

There are 160 countries that systematically register biometric data, but a supranational database in the hands of a private company is much more dangerous. “We have seen the United Nations share their biometric registration of Rohingya refugees with the Myanmar government without their consent. A private company that subcontracts services in other countries makes accountability very difficult when there are rights violations”, argues Henriksen. Tools for Humanity offers its technology to any organization or government that helps it accelerate its expansion in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Worldcoin ensures that privacy is guaranteed because the user does not have to give their name when registering and their iris is stored as an abstract numerical code. “Even if it were true, and we have no way of knowing, the sphere could end up in the wrong hands,” says Anna Bacciarelli, chief technology officer at Human Rights Watch.

There is another problem. The consent form that nobody reads says that the spheres also take high-resolution images of the user’s face, eyes and body, in addition to recording vital signs such as heart rate and breathing. The French and German data protection authorities see signs of a breach of the European Data Regulation (GDPR) and have jointly launched an investigation.

Worldcoin presents itself as an open source, decentralized and transparent infrastructure. At the moment it is private, centralized and opaque. He has raised $240 million from Silicon Valley’s most notorious venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, Khosla Ventures and Coinbase Ventures. “The strong funding for the project points to the huge business opportunity,” says Ella Jakubowska, biometrics and rights specialist at the European Digital Rights Association. There is an obvious market for the identification of bots and synthetic users on digital service platforms. In that sense, Worldcoin seems like the antidote to Altman’s other project, generative AI company OpenAI.

But his manifest goal is to get involved in democratic processes and access to social security management, universal minimum wage and scholarships around the world. Jakubowska finds it sinister. “Making a barcode for every inhabitant of the planet is not humanitarian at all. Worldcoin is the antithesis of a community.”

