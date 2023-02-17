Argentina is going through a serious economic crisis and last year had the fourth highest inflation in the world, close to 100%. Therefore, it may be surprising that Buenos Aires has become a magnet for thousands of Russian women who want to give birth to their children in this South American capital.

The director of the National Directorate of Migrations (DNM) of Argentina, Florencia Carignano, assured in an interview on February 10 that “in the last 3 months, 5,819 pregnant women” of Russian nationality entered the country.

“The amount is really large per day. Last night, only on the last Ethiopian (Airlines) flight, 33 Russian citizens with pregnancies of approximately 32, 33 and 34 weeks entered,” he told the TN channel.

Carignano spoke to the Argentine media after six Russian women, with advanced pregnancies, were “retained” at the Ezeiza international airport, under accusations of being “false tourists.”

According to immigration authorities, the women did not have a return ticket and they did not know how to explain where they would go sightseeing.

Although they were eventually able to enter the country, the official pointed out that they are part of a larger phenomenon of Russian women with high purchasing power who are coming to the country as supposed tourists, with the real objective of giving birth to their children.

Criminal networks?

According to the data that Carignano provided to TN, “approximately 10,500 people entered in the last year”, of which “7,000 are no longer in the country.”

“It is not a crime to come (to Argentina) to have a child, as long as you do it with a visa and you do it in accordance with the mandatory regulations,” he clarified.

“We are delighted with life that they come to live, settle, work in Argentina, raise their children in Argentina.”

“The problem we see with these people is that they arrive, have their children, write them down as Argentines, leave power of attorney, leave Argentina and never come back.”

The official reported that the Argentine Justice is investigating whether criminal networks are hiding behind this massive arrival of pregnant women.

Although the DNM declined a request from BBC Mundo to speak with Carignano, the press office indicated that there was confusion when providing the data.

Through a video sent to BBC Mundo, the official clarified that “we do not do pregnancy tests, nor do we ask these types of questions about whether [las personas que ingresan] are they pregnant or not, so we have no way of knowing.”

What the agency did confirm is that 10,777 Russian women entered the country in 2022, of which 6,401 have already left.

“birth tourism”

Beyond the confusing statements from the Migration office, the truth is that various media -the first of them, the British The Guardian- have been reporting on this phenomenon for weeks.

What is happening in Buenos Aires, known as “birth tourism”, is not new.

It occurs in some countries where jus soli, or land law, applies, which establishes that all those born in that territory automatically receive nationality.

Most of the countries with ius soli are in the Americas and, until now, the main destination for birth tourism has been the United States, which has one of the most coveted passports in the world.

Maria Kiseleva, from the BBC’s Russian service, pointed out that in recent decades it was common for the rich and famous Russians to have their children in Miami, where many have properties, to give their offspring that second nationality.

“However, in recent years getting a visa to enter the US was increasingly difficult, so some began to look for other destinations, which do not require a visa for Russians, to obtain that second citizenship,” he explained.

Kiseleva added that this trend was accentuated from 2015, when the Russian economy went into recession and the ruble lost half its value against the dollar, “so going to the US became twice as expensive.”

Migration expert Svetlana Ruseishvili, a sociology professor at the Brazilian University of Sao Carlos, told BBC Brasil that from that year on she began to register the arrival of Russian women who were going to give birth to Brazil and other countries in the region. region, such as Argentina and Mexico.

But it was the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 – which led the US to close the door on the Russians – that really boosted Russian birth tourism in Latin America.

“There has been an increase in this migration since the war began, especially after September 21, when there was a partial mobilization” of some 300,000 Russian reservists, the expert said.

Ruseishvili explained that it is not possible to quantify the number of babies born to Russian mothers in recent times in Brazil, since that country does not keep a record of the nationality of the mothers who give birth.

However, some media have reported the phenomenon.

The Financial Times reported on February 10 that “so many Russian babies are being born in the Brazilian city of Florianopolis that parents are banding together to hire an Orthodox priest to baptize the newest members of their families.”

As for Mexico, the BBC Mundo correspondent in that country, Marcos González, pointed out that the entry of Russian people “shot up from 30,000 in 2020 to 75,000 in 2021”, and in 2022 it amounted to 87,844, according to official figures.

However, the Mexican National Institute of Statistics will only publish in September 2023 the number of births to foreign mothers that occurred in 2022, so it is difficult to know if there was birth tourism.

The latest figures, from 2021, show that there were barely 77 births to children whose mothers resided abroad.

Kiseleva told BBC Mundo that some Russian families choose to go to Mexico and then cross the border to the US “This could explain why you don’t see more births of Russian babies there,” she observed.

Without visa

Why did Argentina and Brazil become the two favorite destinations for Russian birth tourism?

Experts like Ruseishvili point out that both are coveted for the same reason: not only can you enter without a visa, but these passports are also a key to entry to much of the world.

Whereas, even before the war, Russians could only enter around 80 countries without a visa, Argentine and Brazilian passports allow their bearers to enter more than 170 nations without having to apply for a visa.

In addition, with any of the two nationalities, you can obtain a visa to enter the US for 10 years, something that today is out of reach for children born in Russia.

But giving a child a more accessible passport is not the only advantage for those who choose these destinations.

The parents of an Argentine or Brazilian child also have facilities when it comes to processing the residence and then applying for that nationality.

Júlia Braun, from BBC Brasil, points out that a foreign resident can get Brazilian citizenship in a year.

Meanwhile, although Argentine law states that you must “have 2 years of uninterrupted and documented residence in the country” to obtain the papers, it clarifies in parentheses: “Except if you married a native Argentine citizen and/or have a child native”.

“Humanized childbirth”

It is not only the passport that attracts many expectant Russian couples or women.

Also the quality, and above all the warmth, of medical care is highly praised by some of the Russian mothers who shared their experience on social networks and in the various groups created on the popular Telegram instant messaging network, to exchange information and advice. about what it is like to go to give birth to these countries.

Eva Pekurova, who is dedicated to managing trips to Argentina to give birth and had her own baby in Buenos Aires in June 2022, told through her Instagram account how her anesthesiologist “caressed her back very carefully and gave me It said, ‘A little more, a little more and I’ll put you under anesthesia. And smile too and take a deep breath, you’ll meet your baby soon.'”

The young woman admitted that she was crying while writing these lines because “she had never met male doctors like these before, she had always avoided going to male doctors.”

Svetlana Ruseishvili points out that “in post-Soviet Russia, childbirth outside the hospital, at home, is prohibited and all prenatal care, childbirth itself and postpartum are non-humanized practices.”

“So women come to Latin America also looking for a human birth, looking for their voice to be heard and their will to be respected at the time of giving birth.”

“In Russia, all this is unthinkable, this more humanized attitude of the people who work in all these services,” he added.

Criminal activities”

But Argentine authorities fear that behind this boom in Russian birth tourism there may be something more sinister.

The head of the DNM, Florencia Carignano, suggested that some people could be taking advantage of the immigration facilities granted to foreigners with children born in the country to obtain an Argentine passport and use it for criminal purposes.

“Three Russian spies who had Argentine nationality were found in Slovenia… surely if we start to investigate, these people have come to have a child in Argentina,” he said in his interview with TN.

The official also reported that the Argentine justice system is investigating “a gang” that organizes these trips “for various crimes associated with the entry of these people.”

Although the investigation is under investigation, the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) reported through a statement that it carried out a series of raids in the wealthy Buenos Aires neighborhood of Puerto Madero, within the framework of this case.

The “criminal organization” investigated “profited from Russian families with high purchasing power, who paid from US$20,000 to US$35,000 to enter the country,” he said.

After the birth of the baby, the organization “managed with apocryphal documentation procedures for filing and Argentine citizenship in record time.”

In a thread on Twitter, illustrated with an ad from a Russian agency promoting “argentinian births,” Carignano wrote:

“Argentina has a history and legislation that embrace migrants who choose to live in the country in search of a better future. This does not support mafia organizations profiting by offering gadgets to obtain our passports to people who do not want to reside in our country.”

“Argentines have achieved, incorporating technology, management and work, have one of the safest passports in the world. (…) This is a privilege that we must take care of and a responsibility with those countries.”

Based on the permanent analysis carried out by @Migrations_AR of migratory movements, we detected a significant increase in the entry of Russian citizens in recent months. That is why we decided to investigate and we interviewed 350 of them who were in advanced pregnancy. — Florence Carignano (@florcarignanook) February 12, 2023

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.