This Tuesday, Russia issued search and arrest warrants against three authorities from the Baltic countries, including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.amid a dispute over the removal of Soviet memorials in their countries.

“These people are responsible for decisions that are in fact an insult to history, “They are people who carry out hostile actions against historical memory, against our country,” declared Kremlin spokesman Dmitro Peskov.

According to a notice published this Tuesday on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, the Estonian ruler Kallas is being prosecuted in Russia in “a criminal case”, without specifying what she is accused of.

According to the digital newspaper Mediazona, which had access to the database, The reason in the case of Kallas is the withdrawal in August 2022 of the Soviet T-34 tank of the city of Narva, bordering Russia, along with other monuments.

The source highlights that at the end of that year the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexandr Bastrikin, ordered an investigation into the matter.

Kallas, 46, is one of the strongest voices within the European Union (EU) and NATO in favor of supplying weapons to Ukraine. and the tightening of sanctions against Russia.

In January 2021, she became the first woman to head the Government of the Baltic country, a position he renewed in March of last year when his party won the legislative elections held.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop and Lithuania's Minister of Culture, Simonas Kairys, also appears on the order search.

The reason is also the destruction or damage caused to monuments of Soviet soldiers in the Baltic country, as reported by sources from the Russian security forces to the TASS agency.

“The regime does what it has always done: it tries to suffocate freedom (…) and continue creating its own version that contradicts the facts and logic,” Lithuanian Minister Kairys reacted in a statement.

Mediazona specifies that the list also includes 59 of the 68 deputies of the Latvian Parliament for voting in favor of denouncing the treaty with Russia for the conservation of monuments.

Due to the dismantling of a Soviet monument in Riga, 15 municipal deputies from the Latvian capital were also included on the list, as well as former ministers of the Interior, Finance, Justice or Agriculture.

In the case of Lithuania, a similar incident in the capital, Vilnius, led to the search and arrest of Kairys and six other municipal deputies.

The same thing happened in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, after which the mayor of the city and 24 other people, including officials and historians, were included on the Interior list.

Mediazona also mentions several Polish officials in search and capture such as the mayor of the city of Walbrzych, Roman Szelemej.or the president of the Institute of National Memory, Karol Navrotsky.

Russia, for its part, has brought forward 16 criminal cases for destruction, damage and desecration of monuments, memorials and graves of Soviet soldiers. Photo: EFE/EPA/PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

Russian minorities reside in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, now members of the European Union and NATO, and Moscow considers them oppressed.

Relations have been aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine. The Baltic countries, which consider the threat of a Russian invasion to be real, actively support Kiev in its fight against the Russian army.

Several monuments inherited from the Soviet Union after the victory against Nazi Germany were dismantled in recent years in the Baltic countries, in a sign of rejection of the Soviet era.

Russia, for its part, has brought forward 16 criminal cases for destruction, damage and desecration of monuments, memorials and graves of Soviet soldiers in the three Baltic countries, Poland and Ukraine.

This is an issue that has confronted the Kremlin and the Baltic countries since the fall of the Soviet Union (1991), who in many cases do not see the Red Army as a liberator, but as an occupying force that imposed a communist regime in their countries since World War II.

Moscow, on the contrary, has been denouncing for years that the Baltic countries do not accept that the Soviet Union liberated them from the Nazis and did not occupy them.

“The crimes committed against the memory of those who liberated the world from Nazism and fascism must be answered! And this is just the beginning,” Russian diplomatic spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

AFP and EFE