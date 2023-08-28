BackgroundVladimir Putin wants all Russian mercenaries to pledge allegiance to the state. The sudden death of Wagner boss Prigozhin is therefore not an isolated case. The Kremlin no longer trusts the many private armies. The mercenary armies number tens of thousands of fighters, the big question is: how does the Russian president keep them in line?
Mark van Assen
Latest update:
11:50
