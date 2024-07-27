This Friday, July 26, the world was able to enjoy the mind-blowing opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the different delegations strolled along the River Seine and through the most emblematic sites of the French capital, representing their countries.

The Olympic Games are one of the most important multidisciplinary sporting events in the world. They are held every four years and the different invited countries send their best athletes from each discipline in order to obtain the coveted Olympic medal.

However, one of the details that most caught the attention after seeing the flag-bearing delegations of each country parade was that Russia and Belarus have no representation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For years, the Russian delegation was one of the most important federations of the Olympics, as it is one of the countries that has won the most medals in the history of this important meeting, which is why its absence in 2024 has attracted quite a bit of attention.

In 2023, the International Olympic Committee published a list of nations invited to participate in this important world-class event, and the absence of these three countries was one of the details that attracted the most attention.

The Spanish sports portal ‘Marca’ mentions that in the case of Russia and Belarus have a clear reason for their absence, as the invasion of Ukraine prevents them from displaying their flag and anthem at the Paris 2024 Games.

It is worth mentioning that at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this delegation competed under the name ‘ROC’, due to the doping cases and the sanction imposed by WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency). However, in this case the sanction will be even more serious.

