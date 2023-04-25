Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), British chemist and crystallographer, was one of the four co-discoverers of the double helix structure of DNA. Photo 12 (Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Rosalind Franklin was the only co-discoverer of the DNA double helix who did not receive the Nobel Prize in 1962. She had died in 1958, aged just 37, and was marginalized for decades from the official history of one of the great achievements of science. in the 20th century. Magazine Naturewho published that discovery on a day like today 70 years ago, pays tribute to it on this anniversary with an article claiming your contribution and puts it on a level with those of Francis Crick, Maurice Wilkins, and James Watson.

The importance of Rosalind Franklin in that “hello” scientific feat had already been recognized on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, in 2003. And around those years her figure was made known to the general public through books such as The Dark Lady of DNA (The dark lady of DNA, not published in Spanish), by Brenda Maddox. The authors of the new article in Nature, the historian of medicine Nathaniel Comfort and the zoologist Matthew Cobb, lament that along with this popularization a version of the story spread that they are now trying to dismantle. From the outset, they demystify the relevance of the Photograph 51which symbolizes both the great contribution of Franklin and the injustices and contempt committed against her.

The Photograph 51 It is considered one of the most important images in the history of science and, in popular culture, it has been installed as the key that led to the discovery of the structure of DNA, when Maurice Wilkins secretly showed James Watson the image of its author, Rosalind Franklin, who had achieved that clear X-ray image a few months before. That version tells that, upon seeing the photo, James Watson immediately realized that DNA was a double helix and ran to tell his partner Francis Crick. Together, they produced their model in a few weeks and scored the scoop.

The first problem of that popular story (born from Watson’s controversial book, the double helix) is that it portrays Franklin “sitting in front of the image for months, unaware of its importance, while Watson immediately grasped it,” Cobb and Comfort write in their article released today by Nature. They defend that she did realize it, and even more than what was believed until now.

The second problem is that that is not what happened. “Watson’s narrative starts from an absurd premise. It presupposes that Franklin, an expert crystallographer, was incapable of understanding her own data, whereas the novice Watson did so immediately,” Cobb and Comfort state. The authors of the new paper make it clear that everyone involved in the story “including Watson, knew that it was impossible to deduce any precise structure from a single image (other structures could have produced the same X-ray diffraction patterns). The only thing that the image revealed was that the DNA molecule was probably some kind of helix, something that nobody doubted then.

wrong triple helix

What did happen, according to the original letters and articles consulted by Nathaniel Comfort and Matthew Cobb, is that Rosalind Franklin was the first of the four co-discoverers of the double helix to realize that DNA molecules contained “large helices with several chains, and with the phosphates facing abroad”, he recounted in November 1951 at a seminar attended by James Watson. As was his custom, Watson did not take notes and omitted some important details to his partner Crick from him. Together, they produced their first attempt at a DNA structure: a flawed triple helix model, which they never published. After that failure, their boss forbade them to continue investigating DNA during the year 1952.

Meanwhile, Rosalind Franklin kept advancing. Under her direction, it was PhD student Raymond Gosling who actually took the mythical Photograph 51 in the summer of 1952. Gosling and Franklin had refined their technique to the point where this was the sharpest X-ray image they had taken of DNA (in its elusive B form) at that time. But, by itself, this image had no more merit than that sharpness and, perhaps, having moved James Watson.

For Watson and Crick, the data obtained by Franklin and Gosling from the study of these and other X-ray images of DNA were crucial. In January 1953, Francis Crick was invited to a new Franklin and Gosling talk at King’s College London, where these data were to be presented. According to a letter that the authors of the new study have discovered, in that invitation it was assumed that Crick would already know the data through his boss, Max Perutz.

Rosalind Franklin already knew that Watson and Crick could be privy to her data. Nathaniel Comfort and Matthew Cobb now explain that therefore Watson and Crick cannot be said to have stolen Franklin’s data. They had been provided informally to him by Perutz, who had had access to a preliminary abstract prior to publication. However, they stress “that they should have asked Franklin for permission to use that data and also make it clear to him how they were using it.”

Today, the ethics of scientific inquiry would have led them to do that and jointly publish the discovery. In 1953, what happened was that Watson and Crick published their models, and then in the same issue of NatureRosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins separately published their experimental data, which confirmed the validity of the double helix model.

About the new study, the historian of biology María Jesús Santesmases, believes “that the figure of Rosalind Franklin does not need these conclusions, already known, for us to understand the great importance of her contributions.” For Santesmases, a researcher at the Institute of Philosophy (CSIC), “we have known for decades that she was fundamental and the statements in this new article do not subtract the discrimination and gender bias that she suffered.”

