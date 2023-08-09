A current of cold runs through the backs of leaders and militants of the traditional parties of Germanyone of the most solid and respected democracies in the world.

Social democrats, greens, liberals and center-right view with great concern the rise of the Alternative for Germany (AfD, its acronym in German), a party with racist biases that opposes immigration, vaccines, flirts with breaking with the European Union and denies climate change.

Founded in 2013 by economics professor Bernd Lucke, who promoted a program of economic liberalism and the classical right, the party remained on the margins. In 2015, much more radical leaders removed Lucke and pushed the party into an extreme populist drift.

The AfD has been in the Bundestag (Parliament) since 2017, but its best result came in 2021, with more than 10 percent of the national vote and 83 of the 736 seats. At the local level, this year they won their first mayoralties, and they look like favorites to win several next year.Several recent polls show the AfD as the second national force, with more than 20 percent of the intention to vote, and only surpassed by the center-right CDU-CSU coalition, which for twenty years was led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

View of the German Parliament (file photo). Photo: EFE / EPA / CLEMENS BILAN

The most recent poll, conducted by Yougov, showed the CDU-CSU ahead with 27 percent, with the AfD close behind, at 23 percent and rising. Below are the Social Democrats, with 17 percent, and the Greens, with 14 percent, both on a downward curve.

Until recently, many analysts spoke of the impossibility of consolidating a populist and radical right in Germany, due to what, in the first half of the 20th century, Nazism meant the ruin of the country and shame for millions of Germans because of the Holocaust.



Surveys indicate that this “German exception” may be falling behind, and that the country is undergoing processes similar to those of France with the movement of Marine Le Pen, Italy with that of the prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the United States with the Trump supporters of the assault on the Capitol.

For the political scientist Maximilian Kreter, an expert in totalitarianism at the University of Dresden, the AfD is “a great challenge for German democracy (…), since the party has many deputies at the municipal, regional and state level and has managed, with more or less successfully, establish their far-right agenda.”

against immigration

This weekend, the AfD concluded its programmatic assembly, which defined a program for next year’s European elections. The anti-immigration proposals were accompanied by openly racist speeches.

Germany’s Internal Intelligence Service drew attention on Monday for the proclamations against Arab and African groups, among others. “In successive statements by the party, an ethnic concept of the people is observed and respect for the dignity of certain population groups is questioned,” said the head of the Service, Thomas Haldenwang.

AfD leaders have focused much of their attacks on the federal government on immigration. By the end of 2022, Germany registered more than 1,200,000 refugees, the vast majority (almost a million) from the war in Ukraine, and more than 200,000 from Syria, Afghanistan and Turkey.



Before the wave of refugees from Ukraine, then-chancellor Angela Merkel had advocated a policy of tolerance for immigration, and not just for humanitarian but economic reasons. Several studies show that Germany has been able to maintain its export competitiveness thanks to the less expensive labor of migrants.

But as some indicators of insecurity increased, the populist right turned to blaming the refugees and convinced broad sectors of Merkel’s responsibility.

For the AfD, these communities not only enter the country illegally, but settle and soon have children on German soil who, according to the party, acquire rights as German citizens, although that is not entirely true, because in order to obtain those rights, children of immigrants must meet several conditions, including that at least one of their parents be a legal resident.

According to an investigation by the news service France 24 in July, Party leaders have floated initiatives ranging from sterilizing unaccompanied underage refugees to shooting migrants who cross the border illegally, all reminiscent of the Nazis.

But the AfD’s nationalist discourse also dedicates its invective to the European Union. According to its leaders, Germany can manage much better if it goes alone than if it has to advance hand in hand with other European countries that, when they sink economically, receive – according to the AfD – generous aid from Germany.

The current co-directors of the AfD, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Wiedel, repeatedly criticize “the centralism of Brussels” which “attempts against the sovereignty of Germany”, and argue that the time has come to correct “the historical error of the implementation of the euro”. .

As is often the case with these types of populist parties, the AfD has had trouble explaining what it would do if, if it left the EU, it could not trade freely with the gigantic European market represented by its neighbors.

The enormous costs that Brexit has inflicted on the UK economy have forced Chrupalla and other leaders to deny that they are seeking a dexit (Germany’s exit from the EU), and to say instead that it is necessary to “refound” the “failed European Union” and replace it with a “federation of nations”.

But the AfD leaders also take aim at the Greens, the big German environmental party, which is part of the tripartite coalition of the government of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the Liberals.

The Greens have seen their image tarnished by decades of fighting power generation at nuclear plants, which Germany finally began dismantling in the past decade and are due to disappear entirely by 2030.

With the war in Ukraine and the cut off of the Russian gas supply, on which Germany was highly dependent, its thermal plants had to operate with coal, the most polluting of fuels: the cure turned out to be environmentally much worse than the disease.

And speaking of Ukraine, the AfD opposes the financial and arms support that Germany provides to the government of Volodimir Zelensky. The AfD’s affinities with the Vladimir Putin regime in Russia are obvious to many analysts.

In terms of symbols, the AfD has prohibited its militants from wearing swastikas and other Nazi insignia. But many of his followers use the salute of the right arm and hand extended upwards, with which Hitler was greeted.

The big beneficiary

The discontent of a large part of the German population with the tripartite government headed by Scholz, hit by inflation and recession, has ended up benefiting the AfD.

Only 32 percent of Germans agree with Chancellor Scholz’s management, according to the Deutschlandtrend survey. In other times, the great beneficiary would have been the center-right of the CDU-CSU.

But in this case, the coalition led today by Friedrich Merz – who replaced Merkel at the head of the group – has lost points: in May it had 31 percent of voting intentions and now it has 27 percent.



AfD went, in the same period, from 17 to 23 percent. As in many Western democracies, they are voters disenchanted with traditional politics: 67 percent of those polled do not agree so much with the AfD’s postulates as they are fed up with the old parties.

The AfD’s advance is especially strong in Thuringia and other regions of the former East Germany (GDR), where the communist dictatorship ruled between 1949 and 1990. In those regions, which lived under the pro-Soviet rule, “There is a melancholy for the authoritarian state,” explains Professor Jérome Vaillant, from the University of Lille, in France.

In June, the University of Leipzig published a study that delved into that point: a survey in the former GDR found that a third of those interviewed believed that Germany would do better with a leader who ruled “with a strong hand,” while 30 percent percent say that, in certain circumstances, a dictatorship “would be best.”

This evolution has made CDU-CSU leaders harden their discourse on issues such as immigration. According to the academic Maximilian Kretner, “CDU and CSU are adopting some of the positions that a few years ago were exclusive to the extreme right”, although they avoid the racist tirade and focus their anti-immigration discourse on the issue of security.

Fortunately for the traditional parties, there is a long way to go before the general elections, in 2025, if Scholz manages to ensure that his tripartite pact does not break from here to there. Whether the AfD stops or continues advancing depends to a large extent on the fate of his government and the evolution of the economy.

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME