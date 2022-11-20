Ricciardo takes a big step back. But why exactly?

It took a while, but we now know what the Formula 1 field occupation looks like for next year. Nothing changes in the teams, they all stay. There are, however, a few changes in terms of drivers. Four drivers will leave this season.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retires. Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher have brought too little compared to their teammates, so their contracts are not renewed. With Daniel Ricciardo it is more remarkable, he was so much off the pace that they bought out his contract and replaced him prematurely with debutant Oscar Piastri.

Step back for Ricciardo

There were some opportunities with Haas and Williams. Especially at Haas, Magnussen was able to come out surprisingly this year. That would actually make for a nice team. Both gentlemen are nice and straightforward, as is team boss Gunther Steiner. But Ricciardo was afraid to belong to a bunch of f*ckin’ w*nkers, to use the prose of the Haas team boss. Instead, De Honingdas will – with a degree of probability bordering on certainty – work as a test driver for Red Bull.

Ricciardo turns on Motorsport know why he chooses Red Bull:

I knew I had to step away from a racing seat for a while. Also to take a break from the competition. It’s obviously been pretty exhausting over the last few years, so shortly after the summer break it was pretty clear to me that that’s what I wanted and what would be best for me. So then it was like, ‘Okay. What’s the next best option?’ And the more I thought about it, the preference was to be on the sidelines with a top team. Daniel Ricciardo, didn’t fancy Kevin Magnussen?

Incidentally, the deal with Red Bull has not yet been signed. Helmut confirmed the arrival, but swallowed those words later. Ricciardo gives a little more clarity:

“It’s not quite done yet. So that’s why I haven’t come out to confirm it, because that’s still the truth: it hasn’t been signed yet. But I can now look you in the eye and say that, at this stage, it is the most likely option.” Daniel Ricciardo, does he feel like Max Verstappen?

Scenario

Then, of course, there’s the latter scenario. Pierre Gasly has left AlphaTauri and the question is how well Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda perform. At Red Bull, Verstappen is undisputed and Pérez enjoys enough ‘love’, but let’s be honest. In a car as dominant as the RB18, Pérez should have secured P2 in the championship a long time ago, right?

And if the RB18 is not dominant at all, then the difference with Verstappen is still very big. Then it is nice for Red Bull to have a driver with the (potential) caliber of Ricciardo in the mix. It wouldn’t be the first time that Marko, Tost and Horner shift drivers considerably. Just think of Verstappen, Kvyat, Gasly, Albon and Hartley.

