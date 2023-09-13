The devastating earthquake in Morocco on Friday evening has already killed thousands of people. There are nothing left of many small villages in the center of the country, says correspondent Oumaima Abalhaj, who is in the disaster area. She sees that rescue work is slow to get started and that Morocco, despite the dire need, does not want to accept help from some countries.

